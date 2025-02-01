Stan Bowman went to encourage Kyle Beach and his team last night

Credit: Unfortunately, in recent years, several horrible stories have really tarnished the image of the National Hockey League and the world of hockey in general. One can think of the collective rape story involving the 2018 edition of Team Canada Junior, or the story of Kyle Beach, the Chicago Blackhawks player who was sexually assaulted by […]

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman is in attendance tonight as the University of Alberta Golden Bears host the Trinity Western Spartans. Bowman is showing support for Kyle Beach, Spartans assistant coach, who he has worked to form a positive relationship with. — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) February 1, 2025

Unfortunately, in recent years, several horrible stories have really tarnished the image of the National Hockey League and the world of hockey in general.One can think of the collective rape story involving the 2018 edition of Team Canada Junior, or the story of Kyle Beach, the Chicago Blackhawks player who was sexually assaulted by a video coach in 2010.When reflecting on the story of Kyle Beach, one remembers how horrible it is that the entire team, from the players to upper management, hid the scandal to focus on winning the Stanley Cup.One of the individuals most involved in hiding the story and keeping it secret was the general manager at the time, Stan Bowman.Bowman was the GM of the Chicago Blackhawks from 2009 to 2021, and he was in office when Kyle Beach was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, the video coach at the time.He thus bore a large share of responsibility in this story, and obviously, Kyle Beach has held it against him.However, as of late, Stan Bowman, who is now the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, is working very hard to develop a positive relationship with Kyle Beach.In fact, last night, Bowman went to support Beach, who is the assistant coach of the Trinity Western Spartans.Indeed, Bowman was present at the game between the Spartans and the University of Alberta Golden Bears to offer his support to Kyle Beach.

Honestly, I’m not quite sure what to think about it, and if I rely on the various comments regarding this matter, let’s just say I’m not the only one finding it quite strange.

Of course, it’s great if Beach has forgiven Bowman and has developed a positive relationship with him, but seriously, I would have thought Beach would prefer not to run into Stan Bowman in his life.

In short, as of late, the two men have a positive relationship, which Bowman has worked hard on, as evidenced by his presence at this USports game, which is the league of Canadian universities.

It should be noted that, unfortunately, Beach’s team lost 5 to 0.

