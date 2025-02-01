Stan Bowman went to encourage Kyle Beach and his team last night

Stan Bowman went to encourage Kyle Beach and his team last nightMathis Therrien
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman is in attendance tonight as the University of Alberta Golden Bears host the Trinity Western Spartans.
Bowman is showing support for Kyle Beach, Spartans assistant coach, who he has worked to form a positive relationship with.
— Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) February 1, 2025
Honestly, I’m not quite sure what to think about it, and if I rely on the various comments regarding this matter, let’s just say I’m not the only one finding it quite strange.
Of course, it’s great if Beach has forgiven Bowman and has developed a positive relationship with him, but seriously, I would have thought Beach would prefer not to run into Stan Bowman in his life.
It should be noted that, unfortunately, Beach’s team lost 5 to 0.
In Brief
– To read.
Winding paths to the NHL often make for the best stories. This is true for Jakub Dobes @GLepageLNH tells it
https://t.co/JRG1Y90gja pic.twitter.com/lXSN4B3dVJ
— NHL (@NHL_FR) February 1, 2025
– The Rocket will be in action this afternoon.
Game day! It’s game day!
Place Bell
3:00 p.m.
BPM Sports / TSN690
RDS / AHLTV on FloHockey
https://t.co/woBaNXKjUf#GoRocket @EssorAssurances pic.twitter.com/Yc5MvqS5R3
— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 1, 2025
– This will be worth watching this summer.
After processing the J.T. Miller trade a little more, my thought process is that #NYR will do everything in its power to get Mika to waive his NMC this Summer, and their top 3 centers next season will be Miller, Trocheck, and Perreault.
— Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) February 1, 2025
– To be followed today.
Watch Connor Bedard, the Stanley Cup champions, Alexis Lafrenière, Brad Marchand, the Senators, and many others on our channels.https://t.co/k4WcBnonP8
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 1, 2025
– Congratulations!
It’s their first win of the season. https://t.co/p4Ovf46jO7
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 1, 2025