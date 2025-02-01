Separate Suzuki and Caufield: Anthony Marcotte’s idea to revive the CH

Separate Suzuki and Caufield: Anthony Marcotte’s idea to revive the CHJonathan Di Gregorio
Six goals in four games is 1.5 goals per game. Let’s just say it doesn’t leave much room for your goalies.
To revive the Canadiens’ offense, @anthonymarcotte suggests swapping the centers of the two first lines!
Laine-Suzuki-Newhook
Caufield-Dach-Slafkovsky
He notably highlights the chemistry that was observed two years ago between Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach, while Patrik Laine could benefit from Nick Suzuki’s playmaking talent while taking advantage of Alex Newhook’s speed.
Perhaps it’s time to give a chance to a player from the third or fourth line to come play a few games in the top-6.
Furthermore, even though I like the idea of trying the Dach-Slafkovsky combination again, I’m much less convinced about separating Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the most consistent duo for the CH in several years.
In short, it’s clear that Martin St-Louis must be looking for solutions to revive his offense and that stirring things up a bit by reshuffling his lines could possibly help an anemic offense that has struggled for some time.
In Brief
– Suzuki wins the Molson Cup!
– Hage scores!
– Bruins win.
– A brief departure!
Canucks July 1st signings
