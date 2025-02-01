Separate Suzuki and Caufield: Anthony Marcotte’s idea to revive the CH

The Canadiens are not doing well lately.The Tricolore is currently on a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) while the team is in the thick of the playoff race.During this stretch, the CH has scored only six goals in addition to seeing its power play struggling (0 for 5 during these four games).

Six goals in four games is 1.5 goals per game. Let’s just say it doesn’t leave much room for your goalies.

To revive the Canadiens’ offense, @anthonymarcotte suggests swapping the centers of the two first lines! Laine-Suzuki-Newhook

Caufield-Dach-Slafkovsky What do you think? pic.twitter.com/3UmkKU4nWq — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 1, 2025

Today, on BPM Sports, Anthony Marcotte suggests shaking up our top-6 by swapping the centers of the two first lines.This would give the following lines:

Laine-Suzuki-Newhook

Caufield-Dach-Slafkovsky

He notably highlights the chemistry that was observed two years ago between Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach, while Patrik Laine could benefit from Nick Suzuki’s playmaking talent while taking advantage of Alex Newhook’s speed.

This is indeed an interesting idea. It would allow the CH not to put all its eggs in one basket and possibly have a more diversified offense by reviving the second line that is operating at a slow pace.In the last four games, our second line has only three points (all obtained in the game against Detroit) and a combined differential of -7.Do Laine (one assist in four games) and Newhook (no points in four games) really deserve a promotion to the first line?I understand that the CH is looking for solutions, but is this the kind of message you want to send to your locker room?

Perhaps it’s time to give a chance to a player from the third or fourth line to come play a few games in the top-6.

Or maybe even give a chance to a young player, like Owen Beck, who the Canadiens recalled earlier today , to prove themselves in an offensive context by playing on the second line.

Furthermore, even though I like the idea of trying the Dach-Slafkovsky combination again, I’m much less convinced about separating Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the most consistent duo for the CH in several years.

In short, it’s clear that Martin St-Louis must be looking for solutions to revive his offense and that stirring things up a bit by reshuffling his lines could possibly help an anemic offense that has struggled for some time.

In Brief

– Suzuki wins the Molson Cup!

Captain Suzuki collected 15 points in 11 games during the month of January! pic.twitter.com/yWowyEjapH — RDS (@RDSca) February 1, 2025

– Hage scores!

– Bruins win.

The Bruins pick up the dub in Boston pic.twitter.com/PyOAOWyz9R — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2025

