Rookie of the Month in the KHL: Ivan Demidov celebrates by tying the record of Kirill Kaprizov

Rookie of the Month in the KHL: Ivan Demidov celebrates by tying the record of Kirill KaprizovMathis Therrien
Of course, there have been some lows in Demidov’s season due to his very limited ice time from his coach, Roman Rotenberg, but in the end, the Habs’ prospect is doing very well in his first season in the KHL.
What’s next for Ivan Demidov? pic.twitter.com/eIYjmRNX7q
— KHL (@khl_eng) February 1, 2025
19-year-old Ivan Demidov got 9-5—14 PTS in 11 GP in January, and for 3rd time this season was named KHL Rookie of the Month. pic.twitter.com/6g4wzSgAYu
— KHL (@khl_eng) February 1, 2025
And let’s say that Demidov did not disappoint, as he recorded two assists in this match, allowing him to tie Kirill Kaprizov’s record for the most points by a player under 20 years old.
#GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov secondary assist on the Nikishin goal. 2-2. https://t.co/t8bLdMzDDU pic.twitter.com/D7OJXLew45
— Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 1, 2025
HABS PROSPECT IVAN DEMIDOV TIES KHL RECORD!
With two assists today, Ivan Demidov has reached 42 points, tying Kirill Kaprizov’s record for the most points by a player under 20 years old in the KHL!
Demidov was instrumental in overtime, setting up the game-winning goal… pic.twitter.com/nM3F0YXmDi
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 1, 2025
And now, with 17 games left in his season, Demidov has a very good chance of breaking Kaprizov’s record and taking it even higher.
