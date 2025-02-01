Rookie of the Month in the KHL: Ivan Demidov celebrates by tying the record of Kirill Kaprizov

Credit: Ivan Demidov is really having quite a season for a rookie in the KHL. Of course, there have been some lows in Demidov’s season due to his very limited ice time from his coach, Roman Rotenberg, but in the end, the Habs’ prospect is doing very well in his first season in the KHL. Moreover, […]

Ivan Demidov is really having quite a season for a rookie in the KHL.

Of course, there have been some lows in Demidov’s season due to his very limited ice time from his coach, Roman Rotenberg, but in the end, the Habs’ prospect is doing very well in his first season in the KHL.

19-year-old Ivan Demidov got 9-5—14 PTS in 11 GP in January, and for 3rd time this season was named KHL Rookie of the Month. pic.twitter.com/6g4wzSgAYu — KHL (@khl_eng) February 1, 2025

Moreover, he is producing at a historic pace, as he is experiencing one of the best seasons for a young player under 20 years old in the KHL.He had 40 points in 49 games before today, which placed him in very good company.Additionally, with his incredible recent streak of 14 points, including nine goals, in 11 games, Demidov earned the title of Rookie of the Month (for January), a title he has already won two other times this season.And today, Demidov had the chance to start February off right and celebrate his January title as the SKA of Saint Petersburg faced off against Dynamo Moscow.

And let’s say that Demidov did not disappoint, as he recorded two assists in this match, allowing him to tie Kirill Kaprizov’s record for the most points by a player under 20 years old.

#GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov secondary assist on the Nikishin goal. 2-2. https://t.co/t8bLdMzDDU pic.twitter.com/D7OJXLew45 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 1, 2025

HABS PROSPECT IVAN DEMIDOV TIES KHL RECORD! With two assists today, Ivan Demidov has reached 42 points, tying Kirill Kaprizov’s record for the most points by a player under 20 years old in the KHL! Demidov was instrumental in overtime, setting up the game-winning goal… pic.twitter.com/nM3F0YXmDi — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 1, 2025

Here is his first assist.And here is his second assist, which was a great play on the game-winning goal in overtime.Thus, Demidov recorded two assists, bringing his total points this season to 42 (19 goals and 23 assists) in 50 games, placing him 13th in scoring in the entire KHL, and 2nd in scoring for SKA. He thus ties the record of Kirill Kaprizov, who had 42 points in 49 games in 2016-2017.

And now, with 17 games left in his season, Demidov has a very good chance of breaking Kaprizov’s record and taking it even higher.

If he continues to produce at this pace, Demidov could very well finish the season with over 55 points.All this remains to be seen.

