As everyone knows, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian national ice hockey team, as well as the Belarusian team, have been banned from all international competitions since 2022 until now.Therefore, Russia and Belarus have not participated in any tournaments since this ban, and have missed several opportunities to showcase themselves on the international stage.

Let’s say that without Russia, international tournaments are easier for countries like Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden.

And clearly, there would have been a FIVE nations tournament, rather than four nations, if Russia had not been banned, considering that a large majority of the best players in the world are Russian.

In short, it’s unfortunate for the players, but politically speaking, it makes sense.

However, good news for the players, as Russia (and Belarus) could be making their return to the international scene for the 2025-2026 season.

And if that’s the case, well, Sweden has announced that it would NOT boycott the 2026 Olympics if Russia is back.