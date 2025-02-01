Patrik Laine admits it: he still plays video games

My colleague Félix Forget discussed earlier today the player’s regrets regarding his comments before the Columbus Blue Jackets game on December 23.

Patrik Laine once again displaying disarming honesty in an interview with a Finnish media outlet https://t.co/33jTA2VJSl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 1, 2025

First of all, the forward confirms what many have known for a long time: it was an addiction to video games, more specifically to the game Call of Duty.Laine played enough to reach a competitive level and win tournaments. This generally requires a considerable investment of time in a game, a type of hobby that does not fit well with the career of a professional athlete.The problem for Laine is that video games became a refuge when things started to go poorly for him on the ice and in his personal life.The loss of his father and his disinterest in hockey created a vicious circle where the hockey player began to excessively game to the point of losing interest even in video games.Moreover, gaming was not the only excess, as the Finn also owned a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, and a McLaren.Since then, Laine is doing much better and seems to have regained his passion for playing hockey as well as a certain balance in his life. He still plays video games, but in a healthier and more reasonable way.He has also gotten rid of his three luxury cars.Additionally, religion helps him a lot and now plays a more significant role in his daily life, as he prays before each game and takes advantage of the offseason to attend church on Sundays.It is interesting and refreshing to see Laine open up on topics often considered taboo in the world of professional sports.

Not only do several athletes have to face mental health issues like depression and anxiety, but they also have to protect themselves against the risks of excess that come with professional athletes’ salaries.

In Brief

More players should open up about this topic and share their experiences to help break the taboos surrounding various mental disorders in professional sports.

– Clash at the top!

writing it in capital letters: STILL FIRST PLACE IN THE NHL!https://t.co/ZQ5ldRppsL | #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/b2qFrIucwd — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 2, 2025

– Ovi’s 877th!

GOAL NO. 877 FOR OVI! 18 away from the record! pic.twitter.com/6ObpGFcKhy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 2, 2025

– The Sens crush the Wild!

Do. Or do not. There is no try. AND WE SURE DID!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/EtiC32Q1iS — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 2, 2025

– The Leafs hang in there.

– Four consecutive games with at least one goal for Crosby.

Our captain has extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, which is the longest active such streak in the league pic.twitter.com/ocPMaIy5TI — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 2, 2025

– 900th points for Brent Burns!