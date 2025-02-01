Marcus Pettersson in Vancouver: the Canucks now have three Petterssons

Marcus Pettersson in Vancouver: the Canucks now have three PetterssonsMathis Therrien
In short, the Canucks handled a big issue last night, but they didn’t stop there.
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenceman Vincent Desharnais, the rights to forward Melvin… pic.twitter.com/WxHPGna29f
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2025
The Vancouver locker room when the third player named Pettersson walks in pic.twitter.com/VqErDFzlV7
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 1, 2025
It’s quite a funny situation, as it could require quite a bit of work from the commentators to describe the game by identifying the right Pettersson to clearly communicate the play to the fans.
In 47 games, he recorded 18 points, including three goals, and he will bring solid support to the Canucks’ defensive squad, which has been struggling lately.
Too bad Elias Pettersson is also a left-handed player because a Pettersson – Pettersson pairing would have been fantastic.
In short, it’s a nice acquisition for the Canucks, who are battling for a playoff spot in the West against the Calgary Flames.
Quick Hits
– Not to be missed.
Demidov’s game starts in a few minutes. https://t.co/pAWwCMzHOx
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 1, 2025
– He will play again on the first line.
Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov is Back on the Ice!
Ivan Demidov hit the ice this morning at 9:00 AM ET, gearing up for today’s game. He’s back on the top line alongside:
Vorobyov
Akolzin
Stay tuned for more updates and live coverage as we track his performance!… pic.twitter.com/phDiV76Gii
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 1, 2025
– Interesting. What do you think?
There’s really a reason to ask the question, according to @FoyMarc. https://t.co/0NSqre2Wmw
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 1, 2025
– To be continued.
The transfer window in France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and England will close on Monday around dinner time (Quebec time).
In the Netherlands and Portugal, it will be the day after.
Will guys like Opoku or Iankov leave before Monday? Nathan Saliba probably will…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 1, 2025
– Why not.
It’s time for Montreal to swallow its pride and embark on the adventure. https://t.co/1H2TKzgENZ
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 1, 2025