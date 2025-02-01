Marcus Pettersson in Vancouver: the Canucks now have three Petterssons

Last night, the Vancouver Canucks decided to give us a second big Friday night in a row in the NHL, making a major trade of their own, just like the Hurricanes and the Avalanche (Rantanen/Necas) did last Friday.Indeed, after several weeks of rumors, the Canucks finally parted ways with J.T. Miller, as they traded him to the New York Rangers in exchange for Filip Chytil among others. Miller waived his no-trade clause for the Rangers and is thus returning south of the border as he wanted, while also joining a city he knows well, having played there for six seasons from 2012 to 2018.

In short, the Canucks handled a big issue last night, but they didn’t stop there.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenceman Vincent Desharnais, the rights to forward Melvin… pic.twitter.com/WxHPGna29f — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2025

The Vancouver locker room when the third player named Pettersson walks in pic.twitter.com/VqErDFzlV7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 1, 2025

Patrik Allvin, the general manager of the Canucks, made another move last night, this time much later in the evening, acquiring defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins.This trade is directly related to the J.T. Miller deal, as the Canucks sent the first-round pick received from the Rangers to the Penguins.Here are the full details of the transaction, which also involves Quebec defenseman Vincent Desharnais heading to Pittsburgh.In short, the Canucks made two moves last night, and after all that, well, they now have three players with the last name Pettersson.Indeed, with the addition of Marcus Pettersson, Vancouver now counts three Petterssons, as Elias Pettersson (the forward) and Elias Pettersson (the defenseman) are already on the team.

It’s quite a funny situation, as it could require quite a bit of work from the commentators to describe the game by identifying the right Pettersson to clearly communicate the play to the fans.

It must have already been difficult with two Elias Petterssons, just imagine now with a third Pettersson.As for Marcus Pettersson, well, he is a 28-year-old left-handed defenseman who is having a relatively good season, considering he was playing with the Penguins, one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

In 47 games, he recorded 18 points, including three goals, and he will bring solid support to the Canucks’ defensive squad, which has been struggling lately.

Too bad Elias Pettersson is also a left-handed player because a Pettersson – Pettersson pairing would have been fantastic.

In short, it’s a nice acquisition for the Canucks, who are battling for a playoff spot in the West against the Calgary Flames.

