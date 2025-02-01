Handshakes for Marc-André Fleury: Chris Nilan “would have hit him in the face”Félix Forget
Montreal pays tribute to Marc-André Fleury
I would have punched him in the face. — Chris Nilan
Things have changed since @KnucklesNilan30 was playing
«I would've punched him in the head. Are you sh*tting me? Did you ever see that before in a hockey game where another team comes out and hugs the goalie?»
comment ç’a commencé, puis comment ça s’est fini
how it started vs. how it ended
J.T. MILLER SCORES IN HIS FIRST PERIOD BACK WITH THE RANGERS
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/2nO7YKCUNg
Flyers GM Daniel Brière loves Jakob Pelletier's offensive potential!
Habs prospect Yevgeny Volokhin delivered another stellar performance for HC Sochi today, stopping 45 of 47 shots for an impressive .957 SV%!
This marks his second win of the season in the KHL, and he’s been on a strong run over his last two games, posting a 1-0-1 record… — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 31, 2025
Dallas lines when healthy:
Robertson-Hintz-Johnston
Marchment-Seguin-Duchene
Benn-Granlund-Stankoven
Bourque-Steel-Dadonov
Heiskanen-Harley
Lindell-Lundkvist
Dumba-Ceci
Lyubushkin
Oettinger
DeSmith
Did Dallas become the deepest team in the league again?
En tant que frappeur de choix, ce n'est pas toujours simple de se trouver de l'emploi.
