David Reinbacher traveled to the West with the CH

David Reinbacher traveled with the Canadiens to the American West. He is participating in the training session with the group. Jake Evans, Alexandre Carrier, and David Savard are enjoying a treatment day.@RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 1, 2025

In Brief

TRADE ALERT! We have acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the @sanjosesharks for a 2025 First-Round Pick and 2025 Conditional Third-Round Pick. Welcome to #TexasHockey, Mikael and Cody! MORE: https://t.co/w1qM9bBeGA pic.twitter.com/OT9aHYnpn2 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 1, 2025

Heiskanen is expected to return before the playoffshttps://t.co/w6OVNjGfpv — RDS (@RDSca) February 1, 2025

Maple Leafs D Jani Hakanpää will not participate in the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off due to injury. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 1, 2025

DiGiuseppe (VCR) on waivers. Aktell (WASH) clears, contract to be terminated — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2025

The club has treated itself to promotions for the games where it will host the Padres. https://t.co/vYHBCrmpR9 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 1, 2025

David Reinbacher has been sidelined since the start of the season. The defender, who was injured during a preseason game against the Maple Leafs (just minutes before Patrik Laine suffered the same fate), saw his season derail before it even began.His injury was much more severe than that of the Finnish player… and there were concerns about whether he would be able to play again this season.That said, even though he still hasn’t played this season, we can really sense his progress for a little while now. Recently, he started training alone again, and then he took to the ice with the rest of the team.However, what we learned today is that Reinbacher traveled out West with the Canadiens.He practiced with the group today.Of course, this doesn’t mean that Reinbacher is on the verge of returning to action. That said, seeing him able to make the trip with the rest of the group is a strong encouraging sign.Keeping him with the team when we are in Montreal is one thing… but bringing him on the road is another. And above all, it shows that the defender is making good progress.I don’t think the Canadiens brought him on the trip because they intend to play him during it. However, it does seem to suggest that a return to play could happen sooner rather than later.Let’s remember that the initial prognosis spoke of a return to play on March 1 in a best-case scenario… but seeing Reinbacher’s progress, one might wonder if a return in February has suddenly become a real possibility.We’ll have to see how this all develops in the coming weeks, but it’s great news to see the young defender on the road with the rest of the group.– Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci have joined the Stars.– Good news.– A missing player in the Four Nations Face-Off.– Today’s waiver claims.– I love it.