I can’t wait to hear the boos from the fans when they hear the American national anthem. It’s over to be nice to the visitors when they spit on you. The American people chose Trump, so they live with the consequences. pic.twitter.com/v0d1KBnaGX — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 1, 2025

Sports and politics do not mix well. We know that.Yet, four or five supporters in the heights of the Bell Centre decided to boo the American national anthem a week ago, before the game against the Devils.This Thursday, they were a little more numerous.And here comes Jean-Marc Léger, CEO of the Léger polling firm and a columnist at TVA, who just wrote that he was looking forward to hearing the boos from the fans during the American national anthem (with a photo of a Bell Centre filled with Canadiens supporters to complete his tweet).It is easy to understand that in Jean-Marc Léger’s eyes, this would be an excellent way to respond to the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.Except that…The American national anthem does not represent Donald Trump; it represents a whole country (of which 50% of people did not vote for Trump) and a whole history. Booing the American national anthem is booing the soldiers who lost their lives to defend American society.Booing the national anthem will not do “harm” to Americans. Aside from provoking anger and disgust from some people, it will change nothing. I hope François Legault will have better strategies…If you boo the American national anthem but cheer wildly for a goal by Cole Caufield, assisted by Lane Hutson and Jayden Struble (or Christian Dvorak), you will look a bit confused. And if you boo Caufield or Hutson, you will look even more confused. Those guys have nothing to do with the American tariffs imposed by their new president.Should we bend before Donald Trump? Stand tall? Respond economically? Turn the other cheek? I don’t know. I’ll leave the experts to answer this question.But booing the American national anthem at the Bell Centre is certainly not the best solution.Fortunately, the Canadiens are on the road for several days; it will allow some people to think a little before acting (and regretting?).As a response, Jean-Marc Léger should start by removing his books from the Amazon platform . That would be a good start…Walk the walk, talk the talk, as they say south of the border…