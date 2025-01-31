The CH has the third easiest schedule until the end of the season

The Canadiens are experiencing their first slump in nearly two months as the team has lost its last four games (0-3-1)Back to reality or did the team simply stumble? Hard to say.However, the CH must quickly find the path to victory if the team wants to stay in the race as it is already four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets and the last playoff spot.At least, the Canadiens can count on having one of the easiest schedules until the end of the season.Moreover, if we look at our opponents directly involved in the playoff race, only the Senators are in the top tier, sitting fourth just behind Montreal.At the other end of the standings, among our direct rivals, we find the Islanders (31st), the Rangers (28th), the Flyers (26th) and the Blue Jackets (22nd) as the teams with the toughest schedules.

Except for the Rangers, the other three clubs have two matchups against the Capitals, who don’t lose often this year.

Will the Tricolore take advantage of this opportunity?The problem is that the CH often has the bad habit of losing games against poorer teams, so even if the team has a favorable end to the season, it will need to ensure it wins these matchups.

Furthermore, among its strong opponents, the Sainte-Flanelle has three matchups against the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes scheduled. That’s potentially 12 points that won’t be easy to obtain.

In short, even though the Canadiens have an advantage on paper, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be easy for the team until the end of the season.

Especially with the loss of Kaiden Guhle, who may miss the remainder of the season, the CH could face its first real adversity in several weeks as the club has been able to field complete and healthy lineups.

