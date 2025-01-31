The CH has the third easiest schedule until the end of the season

The CH has the third easiest schedule until the end of the seasonJonathan Di Gregorio
Except for the Rangers, the other three clubs have two matchups against the Capitals, who don’t lose often this year.
Furthermore, among its strong opponents, the Sainte-Flanelle has three matchups against the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes scheduled. That’s potentially 12 points that won’t be easy to obtain.
In short, even though the Canadiens have an advantage on paper, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be easy for the team until the end of the season.
