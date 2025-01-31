Skip to content
 Jonathan Di Gregorio
Rumor Corner: Marchand could leave the Bruins (according to Elliotte Friedman)
Credit: Getty Images
Could Brad Marchand leave the Boston Bruins?

In his latest podcast 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman discusses this possibility (at the 24th minute).

The journalist believes that if the Bruins are sellers by the trade deadline, the team might be interested in parting ways with their captain.

At the moment, the team is just one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the last playoff spot. The problem is that the team has played more games (53) than most of its rivals in the playoff race (50 or 51).

Although there is still plenty of hockey to be played, if the Bruins continue to display inconsistent performances, they could very well miss the spring meeting this year.

If the Bruins decide to sell, Marchand could be an interesting trade asset as several teams will be looking for offensive depth.

Elias Pettersson interests the Blue Jackets

The Pettersson/Miller saga continues in Vancouver.

It has been known for several weeks that the Canucks are trying to trade one of their star forwards, either T.J. Miller or Elias Pettersson, as the two players have a difficult relationship.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets have had discussions about acquiring Elias Pettersson.

No players are mentioned, but since these are two teams in the thick of the playoff race, one can expect a trade involving big names on both sides, similar to the one between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes last week.

Contract extension for Charlie Lindgren?

The Capitals seem eager to ensure stability in net for the coming years.

After offering a 6-year contract to Logan Thompson for $35.1 million ($5.85 million per year), the Caps are reportedly preparing to sign an extension with their number two goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

According to Kevin Weekes, the former Canadiens goalie could see a substantial pay raise as a contract between $3.5 million and $4 million per year is being discussed for the player who is in the final year of a 3-year deal worth $3.3 million ($1.1 million per year).

Although it’s unclear how many years the deal will be, with this signing, the Capitals could very well settle their goaltending situation for several seasons.


In Brief

