Now, Elias Pettersson is better off giving it his all

 Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Finally, the JT Miller-Elias Pettersson saga is over. The Canucks have sent Miller to the Rangers, and let’s face it, the return is not commensurate with the center’s talent.

Recall that the Canucks received Filip Chytil, a protected first-round pick, and Victor Mancini, an AHL player. The only good news for Vancouver is that New York will absorb the entire contract. This is also another reason for the quite minimal return.

This is what happens when the market is non-existent for a player who also had a no-trade clause.

As Scott Wheeler points out, the return is very weak considering Miller has been in the top-10 scorers in the NHL in two of the last three seasons.

Now, all eyes are on Elias Pettersson. He has no choice but to produce and become the face of the Canucks for the coming years.

It’s quite incredible how this situation has escalated. That two teammates don’t like each other off the ice can happen, but for it to become serious enough that one of them must be traded is something else.

It was the logical choice to keep Pettersson, as he is younger, but that will come with pressure, of course.

He has 32 points in 44 games this season, including 11 goals. Clearly, that’s not enough to make up for the loss of Miller. With all due respect to Chytil, he is not going to be the savior either.

Pettersson simply has no excuses left. We’ll see his response in the upcoming games. It starts tonight in Dallas.


