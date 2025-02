Trade call pending…Vancouver will be trading JT Miller to the Rangers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2025

Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington are going to Rangers with Miller https://t.co/HVDoAHptcn — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2025

extension

Fridays follow one another and look alike.Last week, Mikko Rantanen made his way to Carolina. The Hurricanes traded Martin Necas to Colorado after discussing the big names available in Vancouver: J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.But now, one of the two big names from Vancouver is about to leave: J.T. Miller. He is en route to New York to continue his career since the Canucks traded him to the Big Apple.In the last few minutes, several insiders have reported that Miller has agreed to waive his no-trade clause and that he will not play for the Canucks tonight.So that’s confirmed.This is shaping up to be a big trade. Filip Chytil and Victor Mancini are involved, as they are heading to Vancouver along with a protected first-round pick.Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington are also making their way to New York with the star forward.Miller, an American, wanted to return south of the border and especially wanted to stop working with Pettersson. He is ultimately returning to the team that drafted him in the first round in 2011.As the Rangers are performing better than at the beginning of the season, he must be happy with the situation.In 40 games this season, he has 35 points. He is not on track to score more than 100 as he did last year, but a change of scenery might do him some good.We’ll see.Miller earns eight million dollars per year, and this will continue until the summer of 2030. He still has just over five seasons left in New York, where he started his career before heading to Tampa Bay.There are no salary cap implications in the deal.