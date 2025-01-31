8th victory in as many matches for Cayden Primeau with the Rocket

Credit: The matches keep coming for Cayden Primeau. The Rocket’s goalkeeper has responded very well since his return to the American Hockey League. The Rocket wins 3-1 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. This is an 8th victory in as many games for Cayden Primeau in Laval, who has performed very well once again tonight. Florian Xhekaj […]

The matches keep coming for Cayden Primeau. The Rocket’s goalkeeper has responded very well since his return to the American Hockey League.

The Rocket wins 3-1 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. This is an 8th victory in as many games for Cayden Primeau in Laval, who has performed very well once again tonight. Florian Xhekaj with the winning goal in the middle of the 3rd period. This team is frankly solid. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 1, 2025

Tonight, he just won his eighth game in as many appearances in front of the Laval net.

This time, he stopped 30 of the 31 pucks directed at him in his team’s 3-1 victory.

Since his return to Laval, he has a goals-against average of 1.85 and a save percentage of 0.925. He is getting the job done despite a very rough start to the season with Montreal.

I tip my hat to him. He was almost ridiculed with the big club, with a goals-against average of 4.70. I remember very well his brief time in net against the Penguins where everything seemed to go in.

Since then, he has bounced back very well with the Rocket. I wish him a good finish to the season so that a team takes an interest in his services. A fresh start in another place could be beneficial if he wants to establish himself in the NHL.

In Montreal, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler seem to be ahead of him in the hierarchy, and the last few weeks won’t change anything about the situation.

In the meantime, Primeau has a great opportunity to lead the Rocket into the playoffs, and maybe even to lead the team to a Calder Cup. Unless Dobes is called upon to finish the season in Laval, but that is far from decided.

