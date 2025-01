1st Laine jersey fresh off the press Coming to our mystery boxes @HKYJersey pic.twitter.com/myvwXnSzA4 — Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) August 22, 2024

I apologize – as a podcaster behind the Stanley25 podcast – for not being a bit more like David Reinbacher.Like our first-round pick in 2023, Jean Trudel and I have the unfortunate habit of disappearing for several weeks (or even months) between our happy and active segments.Let’s say that doing seasons of 10 episodes doesn’t appeal to everyone who listens/watches… and it doesn’t please our quieter third partner, Serge Fortin.Why the comparison with David Reinbacher? Because he is on the way to returning to play sooner than expected, while JT and I have kept you waiting a week or two longer than anticipated.Yesterday afternoon, after attending the CF Montreal training session at the Marie-Victorin Sports Complex on my part, we finally recorded the first episode of our third season.We made it available to Patreon subscribers around dinner time and it has just been posted online on the YouTube page of 9millions . Here it is now on DLC:We talked about Mikko Rantanen, Cole Caufield’s #22 jerseys, the visit of the Sens to Quebec, the movement of boycott from USA in the Quebec media, Juraj Slafkovsky, Kent Hughes who is not panicking, Jakub Dobes, the accident of Emil Heineman, disappointing ratings on Amazon (NHL), a minor hockey coach who adds assists to his son, a mega big sports star, and several other interesting topics.Among these other interesting topics, there is an anecdote about Patrik Laine’s jerseys shared by Jean.On August 19, the Canadiens acquired the services of Patrik Laine (along with a second-round pick, in exchange for Jordan Harris).Many fans tried to get their hands on CH jerseys with Laine’s name and number on the back, but it always takes a little time to prepare and then sell such specific items.However, luck smiled upon Peter Alper, owner of the company Hockey Jerseyz, which specializes in selling official jerseys, old or new.The day before the trade that brought Laine to Montreal, Alper saw a batch of Jonathan Drouin jerseys (#92) being put up for sale for official distributors. He bought several at $85 thinking he would eventually sell them over time. Drouin is still a talented Quebecer who played for the Montreal Canadiens…But fate was on his side: the next day, Laine – who wears #92 – was arriving in Montreal.Alper was thus one of the first to be able to sell official Laine jerseys…And he probably made a big sum. Jerseys bought for $85 that you only have to change the name on top, on the back, and then sell for $300, make for a hell of a profit!Especially when you know how to promote your jerseys on social media!Since we’re talking about official jerseys, many retailers had difficulty obtaining their Cole Caufield jerseys with the #13 at the start of the season. Johnny Gaudreau passed away on August 29, and Caufield decided on September 3 that he would change his number to honor the memory of his friend.Generally, a player who decides to change their number this late has to bear the costs this incurs for the NHL and its partners. And we’re talking about several hundred thousand dollars in the case of a popular guy like Caufield.However, here, it’s very likely that the NHL charged nothing to the Canadiens forward.Nonetheless, in the end, many retailers and sellers didn’t have jerseys to meet the (strong) demand.I imagine they also arranged something with them on the NHL side…It should be noted that there are a few spicy excerpts in this week’s podcast, but that you will have to watch the episode to hear them . Taken out of context, they could have stirred up controversy. That’s why I preferred to leave them in their context and not use them to attract readers. I wouldn’t want Mario in Trois-Pistoles to accuse me of clickbait.But still, I could have titled it:Happy listening. Or happy viewing!