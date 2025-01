Kaiden Guhle: an update will take place today

The Canadiens say they’ll have an update on Kaiden Guhle later today. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 29, 2025

Logan Mailloux has been a difference maker for Laval this week @grantmccagg: «He gets the puck in the middle of the slot there, and he’s got a bit of room, look out it’s going in the net!» Full pod https://t.co/DIBb0CDGEF#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast | @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/rcFETbKTeD — The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) January 26, 2025

In brief

It’s great to see David Reinbacher healthy so quickly. His skating is smooth and he’s not afraid to go into the corner to test his knee. He really does not look like a guy who went under the knife last October! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/DhFVfVuLBB — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) January 29, 2025

The intensity level is higher than during the first two days of the Montreal portion of the #CFMTL camp. The season only starts in about twenty days. That’s a good sign. pic.twitter.com/ZppbZXN6SD — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 29, 2025

“For me, Martin St-Louis has made poor coaching decisions”@TonyMarinaro explains the poor decisions made by the Canadiens’ coach that led to the team’s loss against the Jets yesterday… pic.twitter.com/9dlCfgRjvd — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 29, 2025

Our old friend Mathieu Perreault came by for a visit after the game Great to see you, Frenchy! pic.twitter.com/TKBQHHSS1s — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 29, 2025

Since this morning, there's been speculation about when the Canadiens will provide an update on Kaiden Guhle.After all, there are questions regarding whether he has a long-term injury or if he will return to play soon. There's also curiosity about whether he is truly injured, as suggested by Tony Marinaro this morning.The answer will be revealed later today.The Canadiens indicated that there will be a health update regarding the defenseman a little later today. One can assume that the team still has tests to conduct/analyze.So, for now, we can only wait.If Guhle were to be sidelined for an extended period, it would hurt the Canadiens. After all, without him, it will be difficult to maintain a stable defense, given that he formed a solid pair with Alexandre Carrier during the team's good stretch.But we will see what the Habs have to say.Let's remember that Jayden Struble was recalled by the Canadiens this morning. We can therefore assume that he will play in tomorrow's game and that Guhle, at the very least, will have to sit out tomorrow night.And if Guhle misses the trip to California, it's likely that Logan Mailloux (or another guy from Laval) will come in as reinforcement.