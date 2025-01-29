Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle: an update will take place today

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Since this morning, there’s been speculation about when the Canadiens will provide an update on Kaiden Guhle.

After all, there are questions regarding whether he has a long-term injury or if he will return to play soon. There’s also curiosity about whether he is truly injured, as suggested by Tony Marinaro this morning.

The answer will be revealed later today.

The Canadiens indicated that there will be a health update regarding the defenseman a little later today. One can assume that the team still has tests to conduct/analyze.

So, for now, we can only wait.

If Guhle were to be sidelined for an extended period, it would hurt the Canadiens. After all, without him, it will be difficult to maintain a stable defense, given that he formed a solid pair with Alexandre Carrier during the team’s good stretch.

But we will see what the Habs have to say.

Let’s remember that Jayden Struble was recalled by the Canadiens this morning. We can therefore assume that he will play in tomorrow’s game and that Guhle, at the very least, will have to sit out tomorrow night.

And if Guhle misses the trip to California, it’s likely that Logan Mailloux (or another guy from Laval) will come in as reinforcement.


