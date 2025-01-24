The children of Martin St-Louis sang the praises of their father.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“If you knew how much my dad loves the CH…”
Martin St-Louis is quite a reserved man. But one thing is clear: he will not leave anything to chance to give the Canadiens their 25th Stanley Cup. The children of “MSL” generously agreed to talk to me.https://t.co/LtSgS30TUo — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 23, 2025
I know you are starting to be aware of his passion for analogies. – Lucas St-Louis
in brief
It increasingly feels like the end of Pete Alonso in New York, and the Blue Jays need to take advantage of it. https://t.co/WN3T9vDwTw
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 23, 2025