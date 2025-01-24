Salary cap: An increase of $17 million by the 27-28 season is possible.

The salary cap for each NHL team is set at $88 million this season.

We know it’s going to increase in the coming years because the league’s revenues are strong right now… But what can we really expect?

If we take Allan Walsh’s words into account, it could really be different starting from the 27-28 season.

The player agent talked about it on his podcast last week, and Elliotte Friedman shared his information in an article

It is known that the cap could rise by $10 million as early as next season, but the anticipated increase for the 27-28 season… That’s something:

“I’ll tell you right now, the upper limit of the salary cap next year will be $97 million,” adding that it could reach $105 million by 2027-28. – Elliotte Friedman

By 2027, the salary cap could thus increase by $17 million.

That’s a significant amount… Especially since 2027 is only two years away:

Written blog (18 this week). Cap stuff:https://t.co/l1J6wrvN1A — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 23, 2025

Obviously, this would allow teams to spend even more.

Players’ salaries will rise, but teams will have more flexibility to maneuver and sign quality players.

An additional $17 million on the salary cap would be enough to offer a new contract to both Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov, for example…

That said, this would be great news for the league because it would prove that the NHL is healthy. The salary cap, while sometimes disliked for various reasons, would make it cool to build a team with lots of star players… But we can see what is happening in MLB right now.

There is no salary cap in Major League Baseball, which allows some teams to take advantage. Think of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for example… Who were able to sign nearly all the players they wanted this winter.

Dodgers fans are happy. But elsewhere in MLB, fans are not, because watching the Dodgers build a team like that undermines parity across the league.

It’s like it’s the rich against the poor…

All this to say that things are likely to get quite interesting in the NHL soon.

Seeing such an increase in the salary cap would be exciting… And at that level, it will be interesting to see what the plans are for different teams in the league.

In Brief

