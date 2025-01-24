Power ranking: The Canadiens ranked 14th on the NHL.com list

The Montreal Canadiens will be in action tonight.The team is in Detroit to face the Red Wings, and the match will be exciting to follow because it will have an impact on the playoff race in the East.The Wings are also fighting for a spot right now:The Canadiens will be looking for their third consecutive win, but it goes even further than that.

I should say that the Canadiens are trying to win for the 14th time in their last 18 games… And it makes one realize that recently, things have been going very well for the Montreal team.

The club’s recent successes aren’t going unnoticed, either: yesterday, The Fourth Period released its ranking of the best teams in the NHL, and it was interesting to see that the Canadiens are ranked 10th on that list.

That being said, the NHL also shared its top-16 of the best clubs right now and again, the Habs are included.The Tricolore is ranked 14th:

I don’t remember the last time I saw the Canadiens featured in a list like the NHL’s and The Fourth Period’s.

And you?

No kidding, this shows one thing: the club is making progress in its rebuilding, and it’s happening faster than one might have imagined originally.

This might be a bad thing in the eyes of some because it would have been nice to snag another good draft pick…but at some point, the club cannot grow in defeat.

The young players will not progress if the club is losing all the time – like in Buffalo or Ottawa, you know – and now, the Canadiens’ players are able to taste success.

It’s good because they will want to find that taste again in the coming years on a more frequent basis.

And ultimately, seeing the Canadiens win is really refreshing because the losses have been (much) more numerous than the wins since the team’s playoff run in the summer of 2021.

In a nutshell

– Thank goodness they are better at hockey!

On a regardé les gars jouer au basket pendant 90 secondes et Florian est le seul qui a fait un panier We watched the guys play basketball for 90 seconds and Florian was the only one who made a basket *if you want to see real basketball, the G League is playing at Place Bell this… pic.twitter.com/2uvxfz4qfg — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 23, 2025

– He has good stats against the Habs.

Les Red Wings enverront le vétéran Cam Talbot devant le filet ce soir contre le Canadien. Talbot’s career record against the Habs: 8-3-1, 1.58, .941% Outstanding. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 23, 2025

– Makes sense.

Kirill Kaprizov ‘just happy to come back’ after one-month absence from #mnwild lineup https://t.co/ztGBco5xlK — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) January 23, 2025

– Maxime Truman spoke to two new players from CF Montreal today. Here is what you need to know:

Michael Adedokun (#CFMTL) : – A bit like Vrioni, you can really feel he is VERY happy to be with CF Montreal. He has a contagious joy of living. I think we will like him. – I asked him what his #1 position was? He described himself as being very versatile and very creative… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 23, 2025