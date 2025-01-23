We can expect to see Emil Heineman in uniform again in two weeks.

Last week, we learned that Emil Heineman had been hit by a car in Utah. The Canadian team then announced a three to four weeks absence for their player.And it seems that the timeline is still current.

According to what Renaud Lavoie reported yesterday at TVA Sports, we can expect to see Heineman back in the Canadiens’ uniform in about two weeks. In any case, that is what the journalist expects in the situation.

This aligns with the three to four weeks that the CH announced last week.

It should be noted that yesterday, after his team’s practice, Heineman skated solo for about ten minutes. Since he is injured in the upper body, he can still skate lightly.

Not being injured in the lower body means that the player can continue to work on his cardio and that his absence, in this sense, could be somewhat shorter than if he could not skate lightly this week.This is good news for the player.

In terms of scheduling, in two weeks, the CH will finish their trip out West. Will Heineman be able to make the trip to California? One might think not… but who knows?

I imagine the CH would like to see him play during the Super Bowl weekend (against the Devils and the Lightning) so they can assess the rookie’s medical progress before the Four Nations Tournament.

If Heineman can indeed return around February 8, it will mean that Martin St-Louis will have to manage without him for another seven games. Tonight, Michael Pezzetta is expected to take the place of Owen Beck , who was sent back to the AHL.

Will there be another recall in the short term to replace Heineman? We’ll see in due time.

Standings: the CH out of the playoff picture this morning.

The CH is currently playing in the Martin St-Louis style. [98.5 Sports]

