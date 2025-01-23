We can expect to see Emil Heineman in uniform again in two weeks.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
According to what Renaud Lavoie reported yesterday at TVA Sports, we can expect to see Heineman back in the Canadiens’ uniform in about two weeks. In any case, that is what the journalist expects in the situation.
It should be noted that yesterday, after his team’s practice, Heineman skated solo for about ten minutes. Since he is injured in the upper body, he can still skate lightly.
In terms of scheduling, in two weeks, the CH will finish their trip out West. Will Heineman be able to make the trip to California? One might think not… but who knows?
I imagine the CH would like to see him play during the Super Bowl weekend (against the Devils and the Lightning) so they can assess the rookie’s medical progress before the Four Nations Tournament.
Will there be another recall in the short term to replace Heineman? We’ll see in due time.
In Brief
— Standings: the CH out of the playoff picture this morning.
— The CH is currently playing in the Martin St-Louis style. [98.5 Sports]
The podcast of @passion_mlb is back. This week, on the menu with @SebasBerrouard:
The Blue Jays’ struggles
The future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Dodgers’ spending
— Expect to see Drew Doughty facing the CH on February 5.
Based on post game conversations, expect Drew Doughty to play at some point on Kings 5 game road trip starting Saturday.
Coach Jim Hiller is optimistic that 8 will play before Kings return home Feb 5 v Montreal.
