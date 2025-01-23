The children of Martin St-Louis sang the praises of their father.

The last time we talked about Martin St-Louis’s children was in 2024 when his youngest (Mason) had an accident that caused the head coach of the Canadiens to return home for a few games.

Otherwise, we know little about the coach’s family. We know he has three boys who play hockey in the United States, but other than that, we don’t really know who his three boys are.

“If you knew how much my dad loves the CH…” Martin St-Louis is quite a reserved man. But one thing is clear: he will not leave anything to chance to give the Canadiens their 25th Stanley Cup. The children of “MSL” generously agreed to talk to me.https://t.co/LtSgS30TUo — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 23, 2025

However, in an exclusive interview, Anthony Martineau managed to speak with the children of the CH coach to learn a little more about the former Lightning star. You can read his article by clicking here

Obviously, you won’t be surprised to learn that St-Louis’s children (Lucas and Ryan, his two oldest) only had good things to say about their father.

In my eyes, it is especially the fact that the two boys, who are not obligated to speak to a Quebec media outlet, agreed to talk about their father that speaks volumes. This is an important subtext of the TVA Sports article.

But that doesn’t make the article any less interesting.

It is especially relevant to learn that he has always been a good motivator when he coached his boys… and that his analogies are not just for the sake of it: it’s part of him.

I know you are starting to be aware of his passion for analogies. – Lucas St-Louis

His boys emphasized his honesty and the importance of family feeling (both for his team and for his family, he watches all the games of his three sons’ teams) that he instills in his life.

And of course, his love for the CH (which comes from Martin’s father) and his desire to win are at the heart of St-Louis’s personality.

Clearly, we feel that the CH players play for their coach and that in both good and less good moments, a team spirit has been forming in Montreal for a few seasons now.

And in light of the statements of Martin St-Louis’s sons to Anthony Martineau, who provided several good quotes, we understand why.

It is important to mention that in light of the Canadiens’ successes, comments against the coach are not publicly aired at the moment. The resilience his sons speak of is really showing at this time. And the CH is benefiting from it.

St-Louis has always had a reputation for loving to win, and right now, he must be enjoying himself immensely. I imagine he will enjoy it even more when Ivan Demidov arrives in town…

in brief

– To read.

– The CH cannot escape the game in Detroit. [BPM Sports]

– Hmm…