The Canadiens could wake up in the top 3 of their division tomorrow morning.

Things are going well for the CH, one of the hottest teams in the NHL these days.The team continues to win, which means that the famous mix from the beginning of the season is truly achieving its purpose. Some mornings, the CH even wakes up in a playoff position.

Is that the case this morning? No. But it’s not a catastrophe either, you know.

But what should be mentioned is that Martin St-Louis’ men (who are in Detroit tonight) could not only wake up in the playoffs tomorrow morning, but they could also wake up ahead of the Lightning, who are not playing tonight.

And Tampa Bay is in third place in the Atlantic Division, sitting above the wild card teams.In fact, the Canadiens are one point behind Tampa Bay, but the Florida team has a game in hand. Tomorrow morning, the Lightning will have two games in hand over the Canadiens.If the CH manages to get two points tonight against Detroit (with Samuel Montembeault in net), they will surpass the Lightning in the standings.However, to be in the top-3 of the division, the team will not only have to win, but also that the Senators (who have exactly the same record as the CH, but are ahead of Montreal in the standings) lose.It can be in overtime or a shootout, but it cannot be a win.It should also be noted that tonight, several teams that are in the playoff race against Montreal will be playing. The Senators, Bruins, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, and Blue Jackets are teams to watch tonight.

Just like the Red Wings… but the CH will have a say in the outcome for the Michigan team.

