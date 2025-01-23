The Canadiens could wake up in the top 3 of their division tomorrow morning.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Is that the case this morning? No. But it’s not a catastrophe either, you know.
But what should be mentioned is that Martin St-Louis’ men (who are in Detroit tonight) could not only wake up in the playoffs tomorrow morning, but they could also wake up ahead of the Lightning, who are not playing tonight.
Just like the Red Wings… but the CH will have a say in the outcome for the Michigan team.
in brief
– Injury in Vegas.
Update: William Karlsson is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. #VegasBorn
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 23, 2025
– Ivan Demidov on the second line.
Ivan Demidov will start on the 2nd line again today.
SKA takes on Dynamo Moscow at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/ss9PfkVuMC
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 23, 2025
– Interesting.
Jaromír Jágr is going to sell a part of his club https://t.co/Nm6ynNG926 pic.twitter.com/wXtFcPz8KQ
— SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) January 23, 2025
– Do you like it?
The Titan d’Acadie-Bathurst becomes the Newfoundland Regiment!
The QMJHL unveils the name and logo of the new team located in Newfoundland! Do we like it? pic.twitter.com/viUPBako8T
— RDS (@RDSca) January 23, 2025