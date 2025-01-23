Lane Hutson: Jeff Gorton never believed in the idea of seeing him play in the American League.Marc-Olivier Cook
We see guys drafted in the first round who play in the AHL, and that doesn’t discredit them.
In Montreal, we see this notably with several young players. Mailloux, Beck, Engström, Roy (to name just a few)… These guys have qualities that could one day be utilized by the Canadiens (or another NHL team), and they are continuing their learning process down there.
That said, before seeing him make the jump to the professionals, we often heard the same phrase regarding the defenseman: “he will need time in the American League to get accustomed to the more physical game… because he is too small.”
This notion never convinced Jeff Gorton… Because Lane Hutson is an extremely talented player, according to the principal interested party (The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test) :
At first, people talked about Laval for Hutson. But I don’t think that was really going to happen. – Jeff Gorton
The Canadiens’ VP took the time to praise his defenseman – and rightly so.
Jeff Gorton also wanted to send a message to Lane Hutson’s detractors by saying that the player “is more than” capable of defending.
He praised Hutson’s defensive play because he puts in the effort to defend well and because he is capable of going into the corner with bigger players and coming out with the puck.
That’s not false!
- 1st in points (39)
- 1st in assists (36)
- 1st in power-play points (16)
- 1st in ice time (22:36)
- 1st in blocked shots (64)
He is already really good at 20 years old… And the beauty of it is that he will continue to improve in the coming years.
Overtime
While we’re talking about Lane Hutson, let’s note that he could break the NHL record for most consecutive games with at least one point by a rookie.