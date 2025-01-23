Jake Evans wants a five-year contract.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
And that’s normal: he is important for the club.
But just because Evans loves Montreal doesn’t mean he can’t start salary negotiations with the Habs by asking for a lot. After all, starting high also means that the compromise with the club is more… fair.
In the case of Jake Evans, I think it’s pretty clear that he is asking for a five-year contract. – Renaud Lavoie
Four years at $3.4 million (which is double his current annual salary) for a contract like Joel Armia’s, would that be fair or not?
I really have the feeling that the Canadiens will want to settle this matter before the deadline… even if the standings make it so that his chances of leaving are slim, regardless of his contract.
But at least, it would be one less matter on Kent Hughes’s desk.
