Jake Evans wants a five-year contract.

Will the Canadiens be able to sign Jake Evans? Good question.Until proven otherwise, the rumor is that if Evans is reasonable in his demands, the Canadiens are very open to the possibility of keeping him in town for several more years.

And that’s normal: he is important for the club.

But just because Evans loves Montreal doesn’t mean he can’t start salary negotiations with the Habs by asking for a lot. After all, starting high also means that the compromise with the club is more… fair.

In the case of Jake Evans, I think it’s pretty clear that he is asking for a five-year contract. – Renaud Lavoie

On this subject, Renaud Lavoie addressed the topic this morning on BPM Sports, saying this:Because Jake Evans will turn 29 this summer, giving him a five-year contract is a risk. After all, he would play his last contract year at 33, and who knows what he will look like by then.After all, he might be just one concussion away from seeing his life change. #SecureHisFutureRenaud Lavoie recommends that he should go for three years, and I have a feeling that this is the direction the Canadiens will push for. Ultimately, this could end up splitting the difference on the terms of a four-year contract.

Four years at $3.4 million (which is double his current annual salary) for a contract like Joel Armia’s, would that be fair or not?

I really have the feeling that the Canadiens will want to settle this matter before the deadline… even if the standings make it so that his chances of leaving are slim, regardless of his contract.

But at least, it would be one less matter on Kent Hughes’s desk.

