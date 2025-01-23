Jacob Markstrom: his injury could provide another second-round pick for the Canadiens.

Jim Montgomery

The Devils easily defeated the Bruins yesterday in New Jersey. The men ofJoe Sacco took the lead early in the first, but they saw the Devils score five unanswered goals. Final score: 5 to 1. If there were a Cage in Newark, it would be serving free wings to its customers today.

The Bruins’ defeat pleased me. First, I don’t like the Bruins and their fans.

Second, The CH was able to stay ahead of their Boston rival in the standings (which is very tight).

However, the Bruins’ defeat could be quite secondary for CH fans. Why?

Chris Kreider

Justin Brazeau crashes into Jacob Markstrom who has left the game and needed assistance getting off the ice pic.twitter.com/iAxrZajvOR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 23, 2025

Jacob Markstrom (Devils) got injured early in the second. ForwardJustin Brazeau made contact with Markstrom while attempting to redirect the puck behind him.Markstrom had to leave the game due to an injury to his left leg. His departure from the ice was not encouraging for any fan of the Devils.

Is Markstrom injured in the knee? In the hip? In the thigh? Analyzing how his knee turned (or didn’t) upon contact with Brazeau, I would be inclined to say the knee.

I know, sometimes appearances can be deceiving. Josh Anderson returned to play just a few minutes after leaving the game without putting weight on one of his legs last Sunday.Patrik Laine only missed two or three months of action when we all pretty much thought his season was over.

But if Markstrom doesn’t have the same luck as Laine and Anderson — remember Carey Price when we were told that some knee injuries were manageable for a forward but not for a goaltender — there is one organization that could benefit. And I’m talking about the Montreal Canadiens!

No, I’m not one of those who thinks we could get Simon Nemec in return for Cayden Primeau…

I’ll explain myself. When Kent Hughes sent Jake Allen to New Jersey a year ago, he did so in return for a third-round pick (2025) which could become a second-round pick if the former Canadiens goaltender plays in 40 regular-season games AND the Devils make the playoffs.

The Devils are going to extend their season…

And Allen, who has played 15 games so far in 2024-25, would need to play 25 of the last 32 games for the Devils for the three picks they will send to the Habs in June to turn into a two.With Markstrom healthy, forget it.

But if Markstrom has to be out for a few months…

The Devils still have not called up a goaltender from the American League, but many expect to see Nico Daws get a call in the coming hours. Daws is far from being a Vezina Trophy candidate…

Sometimes the misfortune of some brings happiness to others. I feel bad wishing a few months of absence for Markstrom, but if that ever happens, I will tell myself that at least it could positively affect my team: the Montreal Canadiens. Let’s remember that CH already has two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

It should be noted that with Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark possibly sidelined, the Swedish team might face a problem in goal during the Four Nations tournament.

Not to mention that William Karlsson might also have to miss the tournament…

In Brief

– Gavino and I took a look at the hot topics surrounding CF Montreal. Happy watching!

– The race in the East is tight.

From @JayOnSC – @PierreVLeBrun details how a tight playoff race in the East could impact the trade deadline: https://t.co/ov6kayQTcG pic.twitter.com/d6knCb4zgc — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 23, 2025

– Attention fans of Victory.