Jacob Markstrom: his injury could provide another second-round pick for the Canadiens.Maxime Truman
The Bruins’ defeat pleased me. First, I don’t like the Bruins and their fans.
However, the Bruins’ defeat could be quite secondary for CH fans. Why?
Justin Brazeau crashes into Jacob Markstrom who has left the game and needed assistance getting off the ice pic.twitter.com/iAxrZajvOR
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 23, 2025
Jacob Markstrom not lookin good… #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/CynqBJ4OUs
— Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) January 23, 2025
Is Markstrom injured in the knee? In the hip? In the thigh? Analyzing how his knee turned (or didn’t) upon contact with Brazeau, I would be inclined to say the knee.
But if Markstrom doesn’t have the same luck as Laine and Anderson — remember Carey Price when we were told that some knee injuries were manageable for a forward but not for a goaltender — there is one organization that could benefit. And I’m talking about the Montreal Canadiens!
No, I’m not one of those who thinks we could get Simon Nemec in return for Cayden Primeau…
I’ll explain myself. When Kent Hughes sent Jake Allen to New Jersey a year ago, he did so in return for a third-round pick (2025) which could become a second-round pick if the former Canadiens goaltender plays in 40 regular-season games AND the Devils make the playoffs.
The Devils are going to extend their season…
But if Markstrom has to be out for a few months…
The Devils still have not called up a goaltender from the American League, but many expect to see Nico Daws get a call in the coming hours. Daws is far from being a Vezina Trophy candidate…
Sometimes the misfortune of some brings happiness to others. I feel bad wishing a few months of absence for Markstrom, but if that ever happens, I will tell myself that at least it could positively affect my team: the Montreal Canadiens. Let’s remember that CH already has two first-round picks and two second-round picks.
Not to mention that William Karlsson might also have to miss the tournament…
In Brief
– Gavino and I took a look at the hot topics surrounding CF Montreal. Happy watching!
– The race in the East is tight.
From @JayOnSC – @PierreVLeBrun details how a tight playoff race in the East could impact the trade deadline: https://t.co/ov6kayQTcG pic.twitter.com/d6knCb4zgc
— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 23, 2025
– Attention fans of Victory.
Boston vs Montréal.
Centre Bell.
March 1, 2025, 2 PM.
Wowhttps://t.co/ujQz8pAg2I pic.twitter.com/JRlCHp21ja
— RDS (@RDSca) January 23, 2025