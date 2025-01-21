Victory: Montreal in a playoff position

Tonight’s expected #GoBolts lines: Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov

Guentzel-Point-Eyssimont

Girgensons-Paul-Geekie

Chaffee-Glendening-Atkinson Hedman-Raddysh

McDonagh-Crozier

Lilleberg-Perbix Vasilevskiy starts — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) January 21, 2025

The Mike Matheson penalty on Kucherov. lol pic.twitter.com/n0zvOKoxwE — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 22, 2025

Jake Guentzel doubles the Lightning’s lead! pic.twitter.com/EIHiqullv6 — RDS (@RDSca) January 22, 2025

No opening? No problem for Juraj Slafkovsky! pic.twitter.com/G7VXlKnEOL — LNH (@LNH_FR) January 22, 2025

After a weekend break, the CH returned to action tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.A big four-point game.Here are the lineups:The two teams seemed headed to the locker room tied after one period, but towards the end of the engagement, Nikita Kucherov took advantage of a strange rebound in the crease to open the scoring.This marked his 10th consecutive game with at least one point for the Russian.Right from the beginning of the second period, Jake Guentzel doubled the lead for his team after another defensive lapse by the home team.He enjoys facing the CH, that one.But a bad penalty in the offensive zone by Conor Geekie turned the game around.First, Juraj Slafkovsky found the net from an impossible angle.1 minute and 49 seconds later, Alex Newhook scored with a powerful and accurate shot.

My colleague Félix Forget actually asked in the group chat DLC: “Since when has Alex Newhook become Shea Weber?”

What a shot by Alex Newhook, it’s the equalizer at the Bell Centre! : RDS pic.twitter.com/4MCgACeJUP — RDS (@RDSca) January 22, 2025

During this sequence of two quick goals, Patrik Laine recorded two assists and Lane Hutson extended his streak to nine games with at least one assist.In the third period, the officials put away their whistles.

But that didn’t prevent Montreal from scoring. Late in the game (2:15 remaining), Jake Evans outsmarted Andrei Vasilevskiy with a weak shot that surprised the Russian. On the play, Joel Armia collected his 100th career assist.

Jake Evans with a HUGE goal to give the Habs a 3-2 lead. #GoHabsGo Armia got his 200th NHL point on the play as well. pic.twitter.com/LCWZVXK5h2 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 22, 2025

Both played an outstanding game!This was the game-winning goal.Final score: 3-2. Montreal is in the playoffs as I write this.

Martin St-Louis’s team will be in Detroit on Thursday. Another big game for them.

Overtime

– After a tough game against Toronto on Saturday, Samuel Montembeault bounced back very well, stopping 33 of the 35 shots directed his way against Tampa Bay. No controversy in front of the net (for now), then.

– He continues to impress.

Lane Hutson also tied a Canadiens record for a defenseman with a 9th consecutive game with an assist.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3MdvfmBpLL — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 22, 2025

– Yes.

Patrik Laine might be the most impactful offseason acquisition despite missing all that time. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 22, 2025

– The officials are strong too.

A little cut for linesman Steve Barton pic.twitter.com/D4VVVfbHXb — RDS (@RDSca) January 22, 2025

