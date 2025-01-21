Victory: Montreal in a playoff position

Victory: Montreal in a playoff positionRaphael Simard
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight's expected lines:
Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Guentzel-Point-Eyssimont
Girgensons-Paul-Geekie
Chaffee-Glendening-Atkinson
Hedman-Raddysh
McDonagh-Crozier
Lilleberg-Perbix
Vasilevskiy starts
The Mike Matheson penalty on Kucherov.
Jake Guentzel doubles the Lightning's lead!
No opening? No problem for Juraj Slafkovsky!
My colleague Félix Forget actually asked in the group chat DLC: “Since when has Alex Newhook become Shea Weber?”
What a shot by Alex Newhook, it’s the equalizer at the Bell Centre!
But that didn’t prevent Montreal from scoring. Late in the game (2:15 remaining), Jake Evans outsmarted Andrei Vasilevskiy with a weak shot that surprised the Russian. On the play, Joel Armia collected his 100th career assist.
Jake Evans with a HUGE goal to give the Habs a 3-2 lead. #GoHabsGo
Armia got his 200th NHL point on the play as well.
Martin St-Louis’s team will be in Detroit on Thursday. Another big game for them.
Overtime
– After a tough game against Toronto on Saturday, Samuel Montembeault bounced back very well, stopping 33 of the 35 shots directed his way against Tampa Bay. No controversy in front of the net (for now), then.
– He continues to impress.
Lane Hutson also tied a Canadiens record for a defenseman with a 9th consecutive game with an assist.
– Yes.
Patrik Laine might be the most impactful offseason acquisition despite missing all that time.
– The officials are strong too.
A little cut for linesman Steve Barton
– Still.
Now the last 8 victories of the Canadiens have been come-from-behind wins
