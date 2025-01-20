Exclusive interview with Ronaldinho: MLS should consider this before changing its schedule

“Max, do you want to be the only one to interview Ronaldinho one-on-one during his visit to Quebec?”

How could I possibly respond no to that question?

Nilton… Gavino… what would you have said?

A freestyle weekend, just like the player Ronaldinho was

We’re not quite sure why Ronaldinho chose to spend two days in Quebec in the middle of January, but he was there. Recall that he was supposed to come in November, but his visit was canceled and then postponed to January.

Initially, Ronaldinho’s presence in the city was to promote a futsal academy that was set to launch in the National Capital, but we’ll have to wait a few months to learn more about this project, according to the president of Groupe Performance, the organization behind the Brazilian legend’s visit.

Ronaldinho arrived in Montreal on Saturday morning. He was supposed to take a flight to Quebec, but when he saw the “size” of the plane meant to take him from YUL to YQB, Ronaldinho preferred to travel by car truck. For a guy who doesn’t like to fly, the Montreal-Quebec flights are not always the most appealing…

Ronaldinho participated in three events that day.

1. He met with Mayor Bruno Marchand directly at Quebec City Hall. He signed the city’s guestbook and accepted a traditional arrowhead belt representing Quebec’s cultural origins. The mayor then presented Ronaldinho with a Rouge et Or jersey, while he gave the mayor a Brazilian national team jersey in return.

2. He participated in the late afternoon/early evening at an event at Toyota Ste-Foy, where he greeted the crowd before taking part in a 30-minute panel hosted by Olivier Brett. Ronaldinho repeated that young people should move more and that to succeed in life – both in sports and business – one must work, work, and work some more.

Everyone present could see how contagious the smile and joy of the former footballer were.

3. In the evening, Ronaldinho attended a VIP dinner at Kimono Sushi Bar. The entry price was over $350 per person. Some people told me they lived the best moment of their lives, being able to get items signed in the colors of Brazil, PSG, AC Milan, or Barça. However, others admitted to being disappointed not to have been able to interact with the main interest.

It must be said there was a whirlwind of excitement surrounding Ronaldinho. It’s not every day that a guy like him strolls through the streets of Quebec… and some adults can act worse than children in such situations.

On Sunday, Ronaldinho had one last event scheduled before leaving our Beautiful Province.

About 3,000 people – mostly young – gathered at the PEPS of Laval University hoping to catch a glimpse, take a photo, shake hands and/or get something signed that represents Ronaldinho.

No media had direct access to Ronaldinho. None except DansLesCoulisses…

Ronaldinho entered through a door near the gym, and I had five minutes with him before he stepped out to the huge cheers of the crowd waiting for him.

Ronaldinho, visibly affected by the northern cold but still smiling and generous, confessed that he probably wouldn’t have made it this far without futsal.

He also shared that if he had one piece of advice for young people trying to break into the world of soccer, it was to work hard but always remember that it’s a game. You must always know how to have fun.

Attention parents of young soccer players…

“In the United States? That was an option at one point. I had invitations and conversations about it, but no, I didn’t go.” – Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho admitted to not really knowing about Montreal, Quebec and/or Canadian soccer. However, many of his friends play in MLS. He knows the league and hears about it. He is also somewhat familiar with North American basketball.I asked him if he ever considered, even for a few seconds towards the end of his career, coming to play in Canada or the United States.

The former Barça player claims he never found it burdensome to be an incredibly popular star. And when I say “popular star,” I’m referring to a global popularity that bears no comparison to the pressure someone like Jonathan Drouin might feel in Montreal, by the way…

“I’m living my dream as a child. I’m very happy that God gave me this opportunity.” – Ronaldinho

“MLS is thinking about changing its schedule. We’re used to playing in spring, summer, and fall; now we should play in fall, winter, and spring. Would you have been able to play in such cold?” “Not me! The cold is not really for me.”

In closing, I asked the guest of honor of the weekend about the scenario currently being considered by MLS, which is to switch from a summer calendar to a winter calendar.

Without stating it explicitly, Ronaldinho sent a subtle indirect warming to MLS: mega stars, who have the choice of playing wherever they want on planet Earth, may shy away from certain cities that play outdoors during harsh winter months. Not all players are keen on playing in minus-18 on a January evening in Toronto…

Some more northern teams will therefore face even more difficulties in recruiting, while cities that compete in the same Association may also face challenges, knowing that their players will still have to play in difficult conditions several times a season.

Meanwhile, some other leagues will continue to offer many positive points, they…

Do you really think that if the match Miami vs Toronto were booked on the icy turf of BMO Field at the end of February or during March, a guy like Lionel Messi wouldn’t take off that weekend?

Extension

Do we really need another major challenge for clubs like CF Montreal, which already has tons to manage? I hope MLS will think twice before changing its schedule.

– Ronaldinho spoke French throughout the interview he graciously granted me. In the football culture, players tend to learn the language of the country they play in. Ronaldinho spent two seasons in Paris (PSG) before joining FC Barcelona; that’s why he was able to speak French to me yesterday.

There are sports that should take inspiration from this practice…

– I had the chance to chat with the family of a young boy named Zac. The 9-year-old, battling an incurable illness, had the opportunity to talk with Ronaldinho and even get his Barça jersey signed. His father and mother were incredibly grateful.

I spoke with the father a little earlier this morning, and I plan to go see his son practice a sport called Powerchair Soccer next weekend. Some amazing people got to receive a bit of life yesterday: we love that.

– Here are images of Ronaldinho’s arrival and departure yesterday at the PEPS.

– Le Parisien revealed just a few months ago that Ronaldinho earned between 200,000 and 300,000 euros when he appeared at public events, including friendlies. I tried to find out, driven by my insatiable curiosity, how much Ronaldinho’s visit to Quebec cost.

“Le Parisien seems to have good sources.” – a person wishing to remain anonymous

Let’s remember that Ronaldinho was on the brink of bankruptcy just a few years ago.

– I want to give a big love to all those who attended one of the weekend events but couldn’t get an item signed or take a photo with Ronaldinho. It was madness, and sometimes, when it gets crazy, things don’t go as planned from the start.

– I plan to post the video of the interview I conducted with Ronaldinho later this week. It might be in small segments or its entirety. We’ll see.

– Finally, I must sincerely thank Robert Boulos and André Lajoie for giving me the opportunity to interview a football legend like Ronaldinho. Yesterday was a good day.