The Leafs score seven unanswered goals to win against the CH.

Saturday night.What could be better than a Canadiens-Leafs duel?Here are the lineups:Montreal did not let the Leafs assert themselves in the first period.

Martin St-Louis’s team scored three goals during the first twenty, including two in nine seconds at the end of the period.

Kirby Dach opens the scoring at the Bell Centre! #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/M9yGcjKSSU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2025

ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER PATRIK LAINE POWER PLAY GOAL pic.twitter.com/HW9IvjRtlz — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 19, 2025

Nine seconds later, Josh Anderson makes a sweet move to make it 3-0 for the @CanadiensMTL #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/fZ7Bljobop — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2025

Bobby McMann puts the Leafs on the board pic.twitter.com/mZc8uZ6xNo — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 19, 2025

William Nylander completely mocks Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/Rz0tiuIsQE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2025

Oliver Ekman-Larsson with a seeing-eye shot from the point gives the Leafs the lead! ‍ #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/EY5N1DGnEK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2025

AUSTON MATTHEWS SHORTHANDED GOAL That’s FIVE unanswered for the Leafs pic.twitter.com/73KY5ahnmM — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 19, 2025

Overtime

First, with a delay of game penalty, Kirby Dach scored his ninth goal of the season.Later, on a power play, Patrik Laine scored from his office.And exactly nine seconds later, Josh Anderson played Superman and scored a beautiful goal.He served quite a cup of coffee to Max Domi, the guy he was traded for.At the end of the period, Arber Xhekaj refused an invitation from Ryan Reaves and at the start of the next period, he gave him a big hit.Check this out:A few moments later, Toronto finally showed signs of life.After a missed shot by Christian Dvorak, Bobby McMann took advantage to close the gap.With just over a minute left in the second period, the gap was narrowed even further.Nick Robertson redirected a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the power play.The Habs took their foot off the gas and what had to happen, happened: Toronto tied the game.In the first few seconds, William Nylander made Lane Hutson and Samuel Montembeault look foolish.And a few minutes later, the visitors took the lead for the first time in the match.Still on the power play, a shot from the point beat Monty.Auston Matthews inflicted serious damage on Montreal with a shot from the high slot.The Quebec native should have stopped that shot without traffic.Final score: 7-3 Toronto, who added a sixth and seventh unanswered goal.Montreal will return to action tomorrow against the Rangers at the Bell Centre.

– A pretty challenging game for Lane Hutson. He got a penalty after being served a cup of coffee, which led to the second Leafs goal. And he was beaten for speed on the tying goal. That can happen, however. He finished the game at minus-5.

– It was tough for the goaltender too. Six goals given up on 33 shots. Long live Jakub Dobes’ departure, tomorrow.

– The Habs were not opportunistic, especially during the last two periods. It’s a painful loss, but the team can bounce back tomorrow.

1 single scout at the Bell Centre tonight. https://t.co/SCjOgsws5M — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 18, 2025

Good thing Nick’s dad Dr. Rob Suzuki is a dentist @RDSuzuki pic.twitter.com/TKNoGHfZyY — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 19, 2025

