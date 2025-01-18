The Leafs score seven unanswered goals to win against the CH.Raphael Simard
Martin St-Louis’s team scored three goals during the first twenty, including two in nine seconds at the end of the period.
Kirby Dach opens the scoring at the Bell Centre! #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/M9yGcjKSSU
ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER PATRIK LAINE POWER PLAY GOAL pic.twitter.com/HW9IvjRtlz
Nine seconds later, Josh Anderson makes a sweet move to make it 3-0 for the @CanadiensMTL #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/fZ7Bljobop
Xhekaj flattens Reaves! pic.twitter.com/0W8cK6NKL7
Bobby McMann puts the Leafs on the board pic.twitter.com/mZc8uZ6xNo
Nick Robertson with the redirect to bring the @MapleLeafs within one! #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/F4XDEmhWrM
William Nylander completely mocks Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/Rz0tiuIsQE
Oliver Ekman-Larsson with a seeing-eye shot from the point gives the Leafs the lead! #HockeyDay pic.twitter.com/EY5N1DGnEK
AUSTON MATTHEWS SHORTHANDED GOAL
That’s FIVE unanswered for the Leafs pic.twitter.com/73KY5ahnmM
Overtime
– A pretty challenging game for Lane Hutson. He got a penalty after being served a cup of coffee, which led to the second Leafs goal. And he was beaten for speed on the tying goal. That can happen, however. He finished the game at minus-5.
– It was tough for the goaltender too. Six goals given up on 33 shots. Long live Jakub Dobes’ departure, tomorrow.
– The Habs were not opportunistic, especially during the last two periods. It’s a painful loss, but the team can bounce back tomorrow.
– Oh really.
1 single scout at the Bell Centre tonight. https://t.co/SCjOgsws5M
– Haha.
Good thing Nick’s dad Dr. Rob Suzuki is a dentist @RDSuzuki pic.twitter.com/TKNoGHfZyY
– A trade was close.
Saturday Headlines: Miller trade was close, but something happened and he will play. (People asked if he vetoed…no, I don’t believe that is issue). Some teams have permission to talk to him; Pettersson asks to stay.
