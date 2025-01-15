Mikko Rantanen: Eric Engels believes that the CH would do everything to sign him this summer.

The longer it goes, the more doubts there are about Mikko Rantanen’s future in Colorado.

And the reason is simple: the Avalanche may not have the necessary resources to pay him what he’s worth, as the forward is currently in the last year of his contract.

If he hasn’t signed a new contract by July 1, Rantanen will be a free agent.

But even if Rantanen is traded by March 7… That doesn’t mean he will agree on the terms of a new contract with his new team.

There is a world where he decides to test the free agent market to see how much money he can get… And if that happens, Eric Engels feels that the Canadiens will do everything they can to bring him to the city.

This is just my opinion, but I think they (Canadiens) would back a Brinks truck up to Mikko Rantanen’s door if he managed to hit the market. – Eric Engels

For those wondering: Brinks is known for its armored trucks that transport cash and valuables.

Eric Engels’ reference is spot on.

What will it take to sign Jake Evans? Will David Savard make it past the trade deadline? @EricEngels answers these questions and more in his Canadiens mailbag. https://t.co/K6J4DbWlk6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 14, 2025

There is some salary that will be freed up at the Canadiens this summer.

Christian Dvorak ($4.45M), Joel Armia ($3.4M), and Michael Pezzetta ($812,500) are not expected to return to Montreal, and we might also consider adding David Savard’s name ($3.5M) to that list.

That’s already more than $10M that would be removed from the Canadiens’ salary cap. But at the same time, they also need to offer new contracts to Evans, Heineman, and Dobes… And we must not forget that Slaf’s next contract ($7.6M per season) will kick in this summer.

There is also Lane Hutson, who will sign a big contract soon… But his big salary would only come for the 26-27 season.

He will be a free agent in a few months and he is thinking big → https://t.co/bvLI4zIkxG — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 28, 2024

That said, we know the salary cap will rise. But does the Canadiens really have the space (short and long term) to offer a monster contract to Rantanen?The question arises because there are rumors suggesting Rantanen could earn up to $14M per season on his next contract:Note that Patrik Laine and Mikko Rantanen are both from Finland and share the same agent.Could Laine convince his buddy to take a little less money to sign with a team that has what it takes to be competitive for a long time?

Maybe… But in my eyes, it would be the only possible option to see Rantanen wear the Canadiens uniform next October.

Unless Kent Hughes decides to trade one of his big contracts to make room for the Avalanche star forward? That’s possible, too…

In Brief

– The market is heating up regarding John Klingberg.

Refreshing the Klingberg watch. As reported last night, 5-7 teams very interested in his return. Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa in the mix. Also hearing the Dallas Stars are in the chase as well. Colorado? Some feel the Oilers now a primary target. Too soon to say. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 15, 2025

– Wow.

Btw, to I’m sure the surprise of no one, Fleury hung out post-skate with Cameron on his own accord. No request. No direction. Just Flower being Flower. https://t.co/mGVYo6R0xr — Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) January 15, 2025

– Good point.

Canadiens have reached a point coach Martin St. Louis has long dreamed about https://t.co/j7CSv2zGQh — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 15, 2025

– Bravo!

A little chaos, a lot of fun

A little chaos, a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/RT6nzi85s2 — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 15, 2025

– Indeed.