Desnoyers: First center in Montreal in 2-3 years if he is drafted by the CH (according to the Snake)Marc-Olivier Cook
I’m talking about Caleb Desnoyers, who plays for the Moncton Wildcats.
In his 17-year-old year, Desnoyers is not just good: he is one of the best players in the league, currently sitting in 4th place among the league’s top scorers.
Desnoyers is gaining attention from various scouts, and Simon Boisvert spoke about him in the latest episode of his podcast that he shares with Mathias Brunet (Processus).
The Snake didn’t mince words: for him, Desnoyers has what it takes to be selected in the top-3 of the draft.
« If the Habs draft Caleb Desnoyers, he becomes the team’s first center within 2-3 years! » – Simon « Snake » Boisvert
The full episode is available here https://t.co/e6Lx04YVw8#ch #Habs #processus #desnoyers pic.twitter.com/7DnK6eRKng
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 8, 2025
What’s interesting is the fact that the Canadiens know the main interested party very well.
The idea of having a player like him is exciting because Desnoyers hails from Quebec, and it’s been a long time since the Habs had a dominant player from the province in their top-6.
Even less on the first line: David Desharnais provided solid services to the Habs for several years as the first center… But we can all agree that he did not belong to the elite of the NHL at that time.
