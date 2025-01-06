Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphaël hired by Netflix

When the news broke, I thought: “There it is, we will now have to deal with analysts and commentators with a French accent during the galas.”

Of course, I am referring to the agreement that has linked WWE to Netflix since the beginning of the month, for the next ten years (and five billion $).But I was wrong! Good for me!

The WWE – and not Netflix – has decided to hire two additional French-speaking commentators to enhance the broadcast of its events in Quebec: Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphaël.

Laprade and Raphaël are contracted with WWE for several years, I am told.

WWE will have two duos of French commentators on Netflix: – Christophe Agius and Nadir Mohammedi

– Pat LaPrade and Kevin Raphael — Julien Pernici (@JulienPernici) January 4, 2025

The (pleasant) surprise is that WWE already had its two French-speaking commentators: Christophe Agius and Nadir Mohammedi, both French and based in France.

So we must commend the decision of the two entertainment giants to provide French-Quebec content to Quebecers watching WWE galas. #Tokébakicitte

After enduring a few minutes of the French broadcast of the Jake Paul – Mike Tyson fight, I admit I wasn’t too convinced…

What will be broadcast?

Kevin Raphaël and Pat Laprade will comment on ALL the wrestling produced by WWE, as the contract between Netflix and WWE includes Raw (Monday), NXT (Tuesday), Smackdown (Friday), and special events (WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and others).

WE’RE GOING ON NETFLIX! I never thought I would say that one day! But starting today, all WWE content in Canada is exclusively available on Netflix. And it’s @kevinraphael21 and I who will host it all in French! Can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/1rdo6yhwSN — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) January 6, 2025

Note that in the United States, only Raw galas are being broadcast on Netflix for now.

A duo that isn’t new

Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphaël have been commenting on wrestling events together for seven years. However, they only had one hour out of the three during the Raw galas on TVA Sports. And the galas were broadcast 48 hours later on TVA Sports…

On Netflix, we will also have to wait a day or two before gaining access to the galas described by the Quebec duo… but it won’t be like that for long. According to what I’ve been told, they would like to go live before the end of this year. Especially since Laprade and Raphaël will comment live (each from their own home) on gala nights…

Note that for now, WWE does not plan to send Pat and Kevin on-site for the galas. Maybe for a special event if the Bell Centre hosts a wrestling gala soon? We’ll see.

Pat Laprade is happy and excited

I was able to reach Pat Laprade between two meetings as he was preparing for his new job which starts tonight with the first Raw of 2025.

He didn’t hesitate to express how happy he was to join the Netflix/WWE team.

“Since the announcement that WWE was going to Netflix, it’s something I kept looking forward to. I’m really happy that WWE and Netflix thought about having a French version for Quebec. Kevin and I are very excited to take on this new challenge. This is big news for the history of wrestling in Quebec.” – Pat Laprade

In a nutshell

Boy, am I happy for the guys, who must be raking in quite a bit of dollars (in US currency) for such a contract. Good for them, they fully deserve it!

– A few moves with the Canucks, just hours before their game at the Bell Centre.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Dakota Joshua has been placed on IR (retroactive to Jan. 3, 2025) and F Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) on emergency basis. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2025

– Happy birthday Richard!

Happy birthday to former Canadiens forward Richard Zednik, who turns 49 today #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/3XjQbmIUEo — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 6, 2025

– Elias Pettersson knows he can (and must) be better.

“I know I can do better.” As Elias Pettersson prepares to make his return to the lineup, the Canucks forward addressed the ongoing tension around his struggles following comments made by GM Patrik Allvin. (By @imacSportsnet) https://t.co/xw4lJ7PkQ3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025

– An American center-back of 21 years old, who is over 6’0, who has already represented the USA on the international stage and has experience in MLS: a great addition for CF Montréal!

BREAKING: CF Montréal have acquired USMNT center back Jalen Neal from the LA Galaxy, per sources. Neal will sign a new contract with Montréal as well, sources add. Neal, 21, won MLS Cup with the Galaxy this year. Made 46 apps for the club.https://t.co/pMeTHJEs61 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 6, 2025

– CF Montréal: who will be the next to leave? #GrandMénage