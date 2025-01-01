The Canadiens are three points away from a playoff spot.

Skip to content
 Marc-Olivier Cook
The leaders of the Canadiens talked about being in the mix this season.

And to kick off the year 2025, that’s exactly what’s happening.

The Canadiens won a great game yesterday in Vegas, and this means that this morning, the team is just three little points behind the Ottawa Senators and a playoff spot. It’s crazy, isn’t it!

(Credit: NHL.com)
At one point, everyone was saying that the Habs were going to finish in the bottom of the NHL standings.

Rightly so… Because the team was playing really, really poorly.

However, things have really turned around in the last fifteen games. The Canadiens have won 9 of their last 13 matchups, coinciding oddly with the return to play of Patrik Laine.

Martin St-Louis has found his smile, too.

His reaction after his team’s victory yesterday says a lot:

F*ck yeah! – Martin St-Louis

 

What’s nice is that the team has been really enjoyable to watch lately because it seems everything is working.

Good for the fans, as we know how tough the last seasons have been.

Now, let’s see if they can keep it up… And if they do, the Canadiens could surprise more than a few by the end of the season.

Can we really dream of the playoffs? That question arises…

It would be a real tour de force, and I think we can all agree it would be a hell of a surprise, too.

The players said before the season started that they truly believed, and they’re proving it right now.

That said, things are going well for the Canadiens, and the same goes for the other teams in Canada.

All seven teams are in the playoff race at the time of writing these lines:

Let’s agree that the playoffs are not around the corner… But seeing Canadian teams perform like this is still fun.

It makes you wonder if there’s a chance we could see the Stanley Cup return to the country for the first time since 1993!


In brief

– Indeed.

– Happy New Year to you!

– Good point.

– Year in review for the Jays:

