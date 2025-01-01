The Canadiens are three points away from a playoff spot.Marc-Olivier Cook
And to kick off the year 2025, that’s exactly what’s happening.
The Canadiens won a great game yesterday in Vegas, and this means that this morning, the team is just three little points behind the Ottawa Senators and a playoff spot. It’s crazy, isn’t it!
Rightly so… Because the team was playing really, really poorly.
His reaction after his team’s victory yesterday says a lot:
F*ck yeah! – Martin St-Louis
What’s nice is that the team has been really enjoyable to watch lately because it seems everything is working.
Now, let’s see if they can keep it up… And if they do, the Canadiens could surprise more than a few by the end of the season.
Can we really dream of the playoffs? That question arises…
The players said before the season started that they truly believed, and they’re proving it right now.
Canadian teams this season:
Winnipeg — 1st in NHL
Toronto — 1st in Atlantic
Edmonton — 3rd in Pacific
Vancouver — 2nd in W Wildcard
Ottawa — 2nd in E Wildcard
Calgary — 3rd in W Wildcard
Montreal — 4th in E Wildcard
They could all realistically make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/53ihOe3eCq
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 1, 2025
Let’s agree that the playoffs are not around the corner… But seeing Canadian teams perform like this is still fun.
It makes you wonder if there’s a chance we could see the Stanley Cup return to the country for the first time since 1993!
In brief
– Indeed.
The Habs vibes are absolutely immaculate right now
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 1, 2025
– Happy New Year to you!
– Good point.
Martin St-Louis, RECENTLY used a Felipe Alou term.
Never too high, Never too low.
The definition of coaching is repeating.
All the hours spent by #Habs Martin St-Louis looking at patterns on Style of play, In his office with his players. #NHL
— Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 1, 2025
