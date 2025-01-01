The Canadiens are three points away from a playoff spot.

The leaders of the Canadiens talked about being in the mix this season.

And to kick off the year 2025, that’s exactly what’s happening.

The Canadiens won a great game yesterday in Vegas, and this means that this morning, the team is just three little points behind the Ottawa Senators and a playoff spot. It’s crazy, isn’t it!

At one point, everyone was saying that the Habs were going to finish in the bottom of the NHL standings.

Rightly so… Because the team was playing really, really poorly.

However, things have really turned around in the last fifteen games. The Canadiens have won 9 of their last 13 matchups, coincidingwith the return to play of Patrik Laine.Martin St-Louis has found his smile, too.

His reaction after his team’s victory yesterday says a lot:

F*ck yeah! – Martin St-Louis

What’s nice is that the team has been really enjoyable to watch lately because it seems everything is working.

Good for the fans, as we know how tough the last seasons have been.

Now, let’s see if they can keep it up… And if they do, the Canadiens could surprise more than a few by the end of the season.

Can we really dream of the playoffs? That question arises…

It would be a real tour de force, and I think we can all agree it would be a hell of a surprise, too.

The players said before the season started that they truly believed, and they’re proving it right now.

Canadian teams this season: Winnipeg — 1st in NHL

Toronto — 1st in Atlantic

Edmonton — 3rd in Pacific

Vancouver — 2nd in W Wildcard

Ottawa — 2nd in E Wildcard

Calgary — 3rd in W Wildcard

Montreal — 4th in E Wildcard They could all realistically make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/53ihOe3eCq — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 1, 2025

That said, things are going well for the Canadiens, and the same goes for the other teams in Canada.All seven teams are in the playoff race at the time of writing these lines:

Let’s agree that the playoffs are not around the corner… But seeing Canadian teams perform like this is still fun.

It makes you wonder if there’s a chance we could see the Stanley Cup return to the country for the first time since 1993!

In brief

– Indeed.

The Habs vibes are absolutely immaculate right now pic.twitter.com/5jbQxxe8ha — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 1, 2025

– Happy New Year to you!

Happy New Year! We look forward to teaming up with you in 2025 to create a brighter, more active future for children in need. Enjoy the final days of the holidays at a BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink near you! pic.twitter.com/AHhFjx7RIb — Fondation des Canadiens pour l’enfance (@CHCFondation) January 1, 2025

– Good point.

Martin St-Louis, RECENTLY used a Felipe Alou term.

Never too high, Never too low.

The definition of coaching is repeating.

All the hours spent by #Habs Martin St-Louis looking at patterns on Style of play, In his office with his players. #NHL — Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 1, 2025

