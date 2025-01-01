Skip to content
Lane Hutson, the rookie of the month of December in the NHL.

 Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Lane Hutson continues to impress in his first season in the NHL. He has finally seen his efforts rewarded at the league level.

He has just been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for December. He won this honor over players like Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov.

In December, Hutson scored 13 points, including two goals. He also maintained an average ice time of 21:17 per game.

What Hutson is doing is truly impressive. At the beginning of the year, few people knew him, so there was an adjustment period. Opposing teams no longer have the same excuse, yet Hutson continues to make his mark.


Yesterday, against the excellent Golden Knights, he found ways to stand out in several ways. Defensively, he was solid, and offensively, he created good scoring chances with his skating fluidity.

Since the beginning of the season, Hutson has 26 points in 37 games, quite impressive for a rookie.


