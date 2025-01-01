Skip to content
Ivan Demidov has a better points per 60 minutes average than Matvei Michkov last year.

 Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Ivan Demidov is doing what he can with limited ice time. Since Kent Hughes and his team visited him in Russia, he and his coach have been doing a bit better, and Demidov is making the most of it.

He now has 28 points in 36 games this season in the KHL. That’s already very good, but there’s an even more impressive statistic.

His points per 60 minutes played average is 3.82, which for now is a higher pace than Marvei Michkov achieved last year.

The Flyers player had still set the bar high with an average of 3.25 over an entire season.

This statistic, uncovered by Grant McCagg, becomes even more interesting when you consider the context. Michkov played 123 minutes on the power play last year compared to only 18 this year for Demidov.

However, it must be said that Michkov had a more significant role with Sochi, playing against the best opposing players every night.

Nonetheless, it’s exciting to see what Demidov is doing right now with very limited playing time when looking at the full season.

If the CH player manages to have a similar impact to that of Michkov with the Flyers next season, it will be a great addition, and we could definitely be talking about playoffs, rather than just mixes. Let’s remember that Michkov has 29 points in 36 games this season under his coach.

To return to Michkov, as we enter this new year, we can wish him ice time from his coach, so he gets well tested before arriving in North America.


