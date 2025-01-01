Ilya Kovalchuk admits: his time in Montreal is one of the most beautiful moments of his career

On this Friday, we wish you as much fun as Ilya Kovalchuk at practice! pic.twitter.com/pXoaADPKsN — Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) February 21, 2020

Ilya Kovalchuk played a total of 22 games in the Canadiens uniform.He collected 13 points (six goals) before being traded to Washington, where he finished the 2019-2020 season.And even though his time in Montreal was short, he had a blast:Kovalchuk quickly became a fan favorite due to his positive energy.

People loved him – even though he didn’t stay long in town – and he felt appreciated in Montreal.

In a recent interview in Russia, the former CH player notably admitted that his time with the Canadiens was one of the best periods of his career.That says a lot:

That must sound like beautiful music in Ivan Demidov’s ears.

The latter seems eager to arrive in Montreal… And like Kovalchuk, he is likely to be one of the highly appreciated players in the organization upon his arrival.

Already the fans love him a lot, even though he hasn’t played a single game in the CH uniform!

Returning to Kovalchuk, let’s remember that he showed up in Montreal after signing a contract following his release by the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s therefore normal to see that he enjoyed playing for the Canadiens because the organization gave him a chance, and he was able to make the most of it even though the pressure to perform was there.

He found joy on the ice and had fun with his sons outside. He was happier than ever, and it was beautiful to see:Lastly, it should be noted that Kovalchuk officially hung up his skates after the last season in the KHL.

He experienced a lot during his career… And it’s interesting to see that he particularly remembers his few weeks in the Canadiens uniform.

