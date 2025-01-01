Emil Heineman could become a better version of Artturi Lehkonen.Michaël Petit
Montreal Canadiens fans are starting to get to know Emil Heineman more and more, but they don’t yet have a clear comparison.
The legitimate heir of Artturi Lehkonen, ladies and gentlemen! https://t.co/VBgJEzwRhO
— La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) January 1, 2025
However, Heineman’s shot has surprised more than a few this season. And even though Lehkonen already has a season of 21 goals in 63 games (and another of 16 in 45), I give the advantage to the Swede, as he should continue to improve.
No interference call by the refs, no problem.
Emil Heineman says “get the fuck off me!” & passes it to Joel Armia who snipes it in the net
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 30, 2024
In addition to being at the 3rd place among rookie scorers, Heineman does not hesitate to deliver body checks. He is also ranked 3rd among rookies in that aspect (87), behind Zachary L’Heureux (106) and Maxim Tsyplakov (89).
In brief
– Very nice photo.
Michael Hage posted this photo of himself & Ivan Demidov from the NHL Draft last summer pic.twitter.com/UzEoRFMh3U
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 1, 2025
– Easton Cowan takes the blame for the loss against the United States.
Easton Cowan on penalty problem:
“Starts with me. I took a dumb penalty late. It cost us the goal and cost us the game. We all know we need to be more disciplined, so we will be.”https://t.co/iD0RWVue65
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 1, 2025
– Hard to argue otherwise.
Pierre McGuire believes the acquisition of Alex Carrier is the biggest turning point for the #GoHabsGo season.#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/SmvM2yPObv
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) January 1, 2025
– What a beautiful play.
Flip pass bar down
What a first career goal for Andre Lee pic.twitter.com/63xqIBNHAp
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2025
– Still very disciplined, this Kopitar.
Anze Kopitar has officially taken his first penalty of the season.
It took 37 games. pic.twitter.com/P98cVKUjfO
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 1, 2025
– Can’t wait to see if he will eventually be good enough to play with or against his older brother, Bronny James.
Le plus jeune fils de LeBron James, Bryce, s’engage avec l’Arizonahttps://t.co/GhTmlTT6sj
— RDS (@RDSca) January 1, 2025