Bye Bye: TVA Sports and its advertisements are getting crushed.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
For what it’s worth, I think the Infoman / Bye Bye combo was stronger than ever this year. There were great highlights throughout the evening, and it made me laugh.
Of course, in both shows, there were segments about sports. Réjean Tremblay and Julie Bertrand were mentioned in both shows, and the couple even showed up on Jean-René Dufort’s show. #Iguanas
Basically, in the Bye Bye segment that talks about Quebecor’s sports channel, we can see Dave Morissette, Élizabeth Rancourt, and Maxim Lapierre on the set of their show discussing Montreal’s Victory.
But what stands out is that the angle chosen by Simon-Olivier Fecteau’s team is as follows: TVA Sports has numerous sponsors, and everyone notices it.
We see Élizabeth Rancourt making numerous connections with the “Pizza Solvatoré” during the segment of L’après-pas-de-match.
Eat it, or we won’t get paid. – Élizabeth Rancourt
There are also jokes about the famous Canadiens mix and the speed of women’s hockey. All of this is hosted by a Dave Morissette who is affected by his concussions and needs Maxim Lapierre to remember his own name.