Bye Bye: TVA Sports and its advertisements are getting crushed.

Happy New Year! And by the way, did you enjoy the Bye Bye this year?

For what it’s worth, I think the Infoman / Bye Bye combo was stronger than ever this year. There were great highlights throughout the evening, and it made me laugh.

The news was relevant, and it was well handled.

Of course, in both shows, there were segments about sports. Réjean Tremblay and Julie Bertrand were mentioned in both shows, and the couple even showed up on Jean-René Dufort’s show. #Iguanas

There were references to Martin St-Louis during the evening (his chairs and he were present at the end of the show), but the most notable sports sketch was undoubtedly the one featuring TVA Sports.

Basically, in the Bye Bye segment that talks about Quebecor’s sports channel, we can see Dave Morissette, Élizabeth Rancourt, and Maxim Lapierre on the set of their show discussing Montreal’s Victory.

But what stands out is that the angle chosen by Simon-Olivier Fecteau’s team is as follows: TVA Sports has numerous sponsors, and everyone notices it.

In an increasingly challenging sports television world, advertising is at the heart of the solution for TVA Sports. And Radio-Canada folks have not missed the chance to highlight this.

We see Élizabeth Rancourt making numerous connections with the “Pizza Solvatoré” during the segment of L’après-pas-de-match.

Eat it, or we won’t get paid. – Élizabeth Rancourt

There are also jokes about the famous Canadiens mix and the speed of women’s hockey. All of this is hosted by a Dave Morissette who is affected by his concussions and needs Maxim Lapierre to remember his own name.

Overtime

Claude Legault, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, and Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais are the three comedians in the sketch.Of course, one must remember that being parodied on Bye Bye should be considered an honor. We can only hope that the three parodied individuals took it that way.After all, not everyone sees it that way.