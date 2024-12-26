Skip to content
5 points in a match at the CMJ: Cole Hutson shatters Lane’s standards

 Raphael Simard
In 34 games this season, Lane Hutson has only two goals, but 24 assists.

Many would like him to score more, but his brother Cole may be less than his older brother. Indeed, in 16 games at Boston University this season, Cole Hutson has collected 14 points, including 10 assists.

And today, in his first game at the World Junior Championship with the United States, the Washington Capitals prospect recorded five (!) assists. He already has half of Lane’s points in 14 games at the WJC.

The younger brother has more points in his first WJC game than his older brother did in his first WJC.

It’s quite crazy, nonetheless. Both brothers have a fairly similar playing style, according to many. It is worth noting that the Canadiens had two opportunities to select before the 43rd pick, which is the one the Capitals ultimately used to draft Cole. But I don’t think selecting the other brother with their 21st pick would have been the optimal choice. Even less so with the fifth.

Like the Canadiens’ prospect, Cole is a second-round pick, and many even think he is better than his brother. Simon Boisvert has been saying for a long time now: the youngest of the Hutsons was in his top-14 of the best prospects in the most recent draft.

This afternoon, in a 10-4 rout of the Americans (defending champions) against Germany, he was outstanding. But he was overshadowed by his teammate for the title of Player of the Game. Gabe Perreault (two goals and two assists) earned the honor.

Another one who performed well is James Hagens.

In a more recent article, I mentioned that this was a big tournament for him if he wants to solidify his spot in the upcoming draft. He finished his first game at the WJC with four points, no less.


