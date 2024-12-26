4 Nations: Adin Hill makes it difficult for Samuel Montembeault

On December 4th, Samuel Montembeault was officially selected to join the Canadian team at the Confrontation of the 4 Nations. It was a great acknowledgment for the goaltender who, since his arrival in Montreal, has been doing an excellent job.And with the Canadian team no longer in its prime years for finding goaltenders, Montembeault was a solid gamble to take.We know that the goaltender received the call to announce the good news on December 1st. This means that since the beginning of the month, he is no longer playing to make the team, he is playing to prove that he deserves to be the starting goaltender.Obviously, we know that his workload has been something for a little while, as he has had the last 10 starts for the Canadiens. That said, he has still done solid work.

An average of 2.64 goals allowed and an efficiency rate of 0.906 for a guy who “has weak legs”, is far from bad.

These are statistics that, at first glance, make him a good candidate for the #1 role. Maintaining such numbers in a context where the guy is burned out is impressive.

However, if Jordan Binnington does not seem to be a major threat, it’s a different story for Adin Hill. In fact, the Golden Knights’ goaltender has been on fire since the beginning of the month, with an average of 2.00 goals allowed and an efficiency rate of 0.931.

And unlike Montembeault, he was not the last of the three to be selected. He thus started with a small advantage.There is still a little over a month before the tournament begins, which means things have time to change. However, it has already been nearly a month since the guys received the call, and since that moment, Hill seems to have stepped up his game.Montembeault is solid (especially in the context where he never has time to rest), but Hill is a notch above.In a context where the CH is ready to give a lot of games to Montembeault ( although his workload will eventually need to be reduced ), this means he will still have several starts to prove his worth before the tournament. However, if the tournament were to start today, one could think that it is the goaltender of the Golden Knights who would inherit the starting role.

Let’s see if Montembeault can turn the tide before the tournament begins.

