4 Nations: Adin Hill makes it difficult for Samuel Montembeault

4 Nations: Adin Hill makes it difficult for Samuel MontembeaultFélix Forget
An average of 2.64 goals allowed and an efficiency rate of 0.906 for a guy who “has weak legs”, is far from bad.
However, if Jordan Binnington does not seem to be a major threat, it’s a different story for Adin Hill. In fact, the Golden Knights’ goaltender has been on fire since the beginning of the month, with an average of 2.00 goals allowed and an efficiency rate of 0.931.
Let’s see if Montembeault can turn the tide before the tournament begins.
