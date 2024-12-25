When Arber Xhekaj plays the game and makes a video with Tacu

For the past few weeks, things have been looking good for Arber Xhekaj.

He’s staying in the Canadiens’ lineup because his game is up to par. Playing with David Savard clearly has an effect on his partner’s game on the left; let’s be honest about that. #StabilizingEffect

That’s great news for the Canadiens.

After all, it hasn’t always been the case for the Sheriff. He has sometimes made headlines for his turnovers, for his fights, or for things like his off-ice endorsement deals.

And today, that’s what I want to talk to you about.

I don’t know if you know Tacu, but he’s a Quebecer who’s increasingly making a name for himself with his videos on social media with his son. You can follow him here, for those interested.

And now Xhekaj and Tacu have joined forces in a video aimed at promoting the defender’s burger at La Belle et la Boeuf.