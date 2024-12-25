When Arber Xhekaj plays the game and makes a video with Tacu.

For a few weeks now, things have been looking up for Arber Xhekaj.

He hasn’t left the Canadiens’ lineup because his play is up to par. Playing with David Savard clearly has an effect on the game of his left-side partner, let’s be honest. #StabilizingEffect

That’s great news for the Canadiens.

After all, it hasn’t always been the case for the Sheriff. He has sometimes been in the spotlight for his turnovers, his fights, or elements like his off-ice endorsement deals.

And today, that’s what I want to talk to you about.

I don’t know if you’re familiar with Tacu, but he’s a Quebecer who is increasingly gaining attention for his videos on social media with his son. You can follow him here, for those interested.

And now Xhekaj and Tacu have joined forces in a video aimed at promoting the defender’s burger at La Belle et la Boeuf.