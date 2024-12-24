Patrik Laine: “The goal was to get him out of that game.”

How is Patrik Laine doing this morning?

After all, we mustn’t forget that yesterday, the Finn did not finish the game between the Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets. And Martin St-Louis did not give any clues about his physical health after the game.

So I repeat my question: how is Patrik Laine?

Obviously, I don’t expect to get a response before December 27 because it’s the holiday season. This morning, it is difficult to answer that question with certainty.

But we can chat.

Without being certain, we can think that the Canadiens played it safe. We think this because it is hard to pinpoint a moment when Laine would have gotten hurt to that extent, as he was targeted and the CH tweeted something that allowed us to read the word “caution” between the lines.

Patrik Laine’s return to play in tonight’s game remains uncertain (upper body). Patrik Laine is questionable to return to tonight’s game (upper body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 24, 2024

As I mentioned this morning , the CH never publishes things like that.

According to Renaud Lavoie, who discussed the topic on the morning show of BPM Sports, it makes a lot of sense to think that the CH decided not to throw him back into the fray, considering the circumstances.

This leads me to believe that Laine isn’t really injured this morning. I could be wrong, but…

Let’s also note that Renaud Lavoie mentioned that “the goal was to get him out of that game” and as we can see, that worked. The former team player was hit in the shoulder area, where he was injured last year, and that’s not a coincidence.

No, Laine didn’t make any friends yesterday. #CaptainObvious

Overtime

Patrik Laine played in Winnipeg, then made comments against the Jets before a game this season. He played in Columbus and made very negative remarks about his former team yesterday. Never two without three? Will he speak against the CH in 2027 when he returns… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 24, 2024

At the moment, everything is great in the best of worlds in Montreal for Laine. But will he ever, if he plays elsewhere, do the same thing by speaking ill of the CH?And if so, will he choose the right moment to do it?