Marc Denis will not analyze the upcoming games of the Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens are on break for the next few days. The team will play its next match on Saturday.

But Marc Denis, on the air at RDS, has informed us that his holiday break will be a little longer than that. After all, he won’t be there for the first matches following the break.

After yesterday’s match in Columbus, Pierre Houde and he announced that the former goaltender would take three games off, which include the two matches in Florida (December 28 and 29) and the game against Vegas on December 31. He will return for the match on January 3 in Chicago.

The match on Saturday will be on RDS as it will be broadcast at 1 PM and not in the evening.Denis simply decided, according to what has been announced, to take a few days off to spend time with family during the holidays. With his years of experience, he can afford to do so more easily.Bruno Gervais will take his place. The game analyst for the Rocket on RDS will assist Pierre Houde during the three games where Denis will be at home with his family.He will therefore be in Vegas on December 31. There are worse places to be, I think.

It’s worth noting that it’s in moments like this that we see a station’s intentions. If Gervais was chosen to replace him, it’s undoubtedly because he is held in high regard.

He will certainly have big shoes to fill since Denis does an excellent job as the game analyst for the Canadiens on RDS.

Let’s recall that yesterday, Marc Denis had a big evening because in addition to analyzing the game, he was at the center of two stories that generated quite a bit of talk involving Patrik Laine.

He revealed that the Blue Jackets had chosen to stop honoring the Finn and he conducted the interview with Mathieu Olivier during the first intermission – during which he asked the question about Laine’s comments.

Marc Denis: “It seems like your team has been targeting Patrik Laine tonight. Does it have (anything to do) with his comments earlier today perhaps?” Mathieu Olivier: “No comment…” pic.twitter.com/fa3pO9HqzN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 24, 2024

