Questionable failure: Matt Rempe could be suspended for more than 5 games

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the Rangers due to the club’s struggles on the ice. Chris Drury seems like a guy ready to blow up his core, which simply is not performing on the ice.

As of today, the Rangers have a record of 16-15-1, which is disappointing considering all the talent in town.

However, yesterday, the Rangers made headlines for another reason… which is not any more positive, far from it.

In fact, while the team faced the Stars, Matt Rempe was back in the lineup… and he delivered a rather questionable hit to Miro Heiskanen.

In his return to the Rangers lineup, Matt Rempe received a five minute major for elbowing and game misconduct on this hit on Miro Heiskanen pic.twitter.com/4pbVg3fjbi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 21, 2024

He was ejected on the play.

However, of course, we expect that this won’t just end with a simple ejection. It was suspected that he would have to answer for his actions, and this was confirmed today: he will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

What we notice, though, is that it will not be a phone hearing, but rather an in-person hearing.

This means that he could be suspended for more than five games. He certainly won’t be, but it at least opens up the possibility.

NY Rangers’ Matt Rempe has been offered an in-person hearing for boarding/elbowing Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 21, 2024

Honestly, this action deserves a serious suspension. It was an elbow to the head that leaves no doubt, and importantly, you can see his skates leave the ice.That adds a lot of aggravating factors.

Let’s remember that last March, Rempe was suspended for four games due to a questionable hit on Jonas Siegenthaler. This is not his first offense, which does not help his case.

Additionally, it is worth noting that last night, Rempe was playing his first game since November 25… and on November 25, he was playing his first game since October 29.

He has only played five games this season, with only two since October 29.We will see if Rempe receives a serious reprimand, but we can expect that to be the case. If he was called in person, it is likely because they are considering giving him more than one or two games of suspension.

