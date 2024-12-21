JiC criticized the integrity of Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (and the latter has responded)

This week, we talked quite a bit about the world of sports media. First, there was some back-and-forth between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet (which has fortunately been resolved since), then there were the positive comments regarding the visit of CH executives to Russia, and we also had Jeremy Filosa’s statement yesterday.

There has been some action, let’s say.

And apparently, there is still a bit of bad to come out. This time, it’s related to Jean-Charles Lajoie and Marc-Olivier Beaudoin.

In fact, during this week’s episode of the podcast Le Playbook, the hosts discussed Kirby Dach’s case, wondering how it is possible that some people continue to defend him… and he said this:

It’s the spin doctors, led by Marc-Olivier Beaudoin and the whole rest of the crew. The only thing we don’t know is if they’re getting a kickback from someone. – Jean-Charles Lajoie

Since we’re talking about integrity, I must clarify the facts.@JiCLajoie spoke about me this week on the podcast “Le Playbook” and he implied that the organization possibly gave me a kickback to be a “spin doctor” for their club, all because… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) December 21, 2024

And clearly, this did not make Beaudoin happy, who wanted to set the record straight.Being called a spin doctor did not please him.

