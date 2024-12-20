Skip to content
Jeremy Filosa apologizes.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Jeremy Filosa apologizes.
The situation surrounding Jeremy Filosa has attracted a lot of attention.

In October, he stated on air (98.5 FM) that he no longer believed that man had set foot on the Moon.

Meeker Guerrier is the one who replaced him on Philippe Cantin’s show moving forward.

Since that time, Filo has been working on research and booking for Mario Langlois’s show.

And according to information from colleague Maxime Truman, he is excellent in his role and behaves professionally.

Today, Jeremy Filosa spoke for the first time since October 19 on Twitter and wanted to apologize.

He wrote a long message in which he stated that he should not have spoken about a topic “clearly outside” his field of expertise:

In the post, Jeremy Filosa asserts that he should be back on air by the end of January.

He is looking forward to it because the profession of journalism is very dear to him.

That said, Jeremy Filosa made a mistake on air.

He should not have strayed in that way by discussing a sensitive topic, but it happened and there is no one who can go back and erase it.

However, seeing that he acknowledges his mistake, that he took the time to apologize, and that he made efforts to ensure it doesn’t happen again, is commendable.

Jeremy Filosa is – and has always been – one of the outstanding sports journalists in Quebec, and I am convinced that his return to the microphone is eagerly awaited by many people.


Follow-up

Let’s remember that before arriving at this point, Jeremy Filosa had to undergo training to better understand the basic journalistic standards.

Ultimately, one can believe that he followed these courses when we hear him say he should be back on air by the end of January.

