Jeremy Filosa apologizes.Marc-Olivier Cook
Meeker Guerrier is the one who replaced him on Philippe Cantin’s show moving forward.
Since that time, Filo has been working on research and booking for Mario Langlois’s show.
He wrote a long message in which he stated that he should not have spoken about a topic “clearly outside” his field of expertise:
News from me:
Hello everyone, and more specifically to all the listeners of 98.5 FM.
As you have noticed, I have been absent from the airwaves for several months.
The reason is simple, on October 17, while I was on air, I spoke about a subject…
— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) December 20, 2024
However, seeing that he acknowledges his mistake, that he took the time to apologize, and that he made efforts to ensure it doesn’t happen again, is commendable.
Jeremy Filosa is – and has always been – one of the outstanding sports journalists in Quebec, and I am convinced that his return to the microphone is eagerly awaited by many people.
Follow-up
Let’s remember that before arriving at this point, Jeremy Filosa had to undergo training to better understand the basic journalistic standards.