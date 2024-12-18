Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Laine brings out the best in Caufield | Georges Laraque “sold” for $75,000 (or less)

 Maxime Truman
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Laine brings out the best in Caufield | Georges Laraque “sold” for $75,000 (or less)
Credit: The Canadiens finally signed a convincing victory in front of their fans last night: crushed 6 to 1 against the poor Buffalo Sabres. It was different to end a Tuesday night with cheers and applause instead of boos and disappointment. It must be said that the Sabres are pathetic: they suffered an 11th consecutive defeat… […]
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!

Related galleries

More Content