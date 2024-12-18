2 completely crazy offers (Mathias Brunet and Martin Lemay) to bring Dahlin to Montreal

At 24 years old, Rasmus Dahlin is now one of the best defenders in the National Hockey League.

It took a bit of time for the first overall pick from the 2018 draft to establish himself as a true impact player in Buffalo, but the Sabres’ success generally goes through him.

He was not on the ice yesterday at the Bell Centre for the game against the Canadiens, and it showed in the Sabres’ defensive play.

Things are not going well in Buffalo, though: the Sabres have now lost their last 11 games… This is not ideal for a team that is supposed to be relatively good.

There are good players on this team, after all.But in order to shake things up, maybe Kevyn Adams (GM) will have to make a tough decision by trading some guys.Mathias Brunet and Martin Lemay (who are friends again) have each put forward a trade proposal to bring Dahlin to Montreal.

And in both cases, it’s eye-opening:

Canadiens’ first pick (not protected), Michael Hage, and Cole Caufield OR Kaiden Guhle for Dahlin (Mathias Brunet)

Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield for Dahlin (Martin Lemay)

That’s a lot:

.@mathiasbrunet would give the Canadiens’ first pick (unprotected), Michael Hage, and Cole Caufield (or Kaiden Guhle) for Rasmus Dahlin!@MartinLemay would give Lane Hutson and Caufield!! What do you think of these trade proposals? pic.twitter.com/4wX6T0ocoL — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 18, 2024

To acquire a star player, you usually have to be prepared to pay a high price.The Canadiens were lucky in the Patrik Laine trade because the player was in a dreadful situation in Columbus, but you understand the principle.

That being said, giving up a pick that could be top-10, an established sniper like Caufield or a good young defender like Guhle, and a quality prospect like Michael Hage — I find that to be a lot.

It’s too much in my eyes. Even Martin Lemay’s proposal concerns me… Because Lane Hutson has what it takes to become one of the best offensive defenders in the National Hockey League.

Still, the idea of acquiring a defenseman of Rasmus Dahlin’s caliber is appealing. The Canadiens would have their true #1 defenseman for several years (Dahlin is 24 years old) and it would resolve a certain “problem” in Montreal.

But still: I would not be willing to let go of so many quality players/pieces to bring in just one guy. Dahlin is good — he’s excellent, even — but the Canadiens have more weapons by keeping Caufield, Hage, Guhle, and even their next first pick in the bank.

In Brief

– So much the better.

Cayden Primeau today who concludes our discussion with a “good day” and Brendan Gallagher who enters the locker room saying “hello, hello!”. I’m noticing more and more little details showing that players are making an effort in French. I respect that… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 18, 2024

– Askarov must seize his chance.

Vanecek was on the bench when he got injured pic.twitter.com/bViTi7ujPH — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 18, 2024

– Happy birthday!