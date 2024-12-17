Mathias Brunet has made his daily chronicle at BPM Sports.

Things got heated between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet yesterday on the Retour des sportifs show on BPM Sports.We were wondering if the adventure would continue because it was so intense.But the two men put that aside: Mathias was there today for his daily segment. He even came into the studio to do it:Mathias began his segment by apologizing. He stated that if he had to do it again, he would never have left his chair to exit the studio during his segment.It created a great moment on the radio. And Martin Lemay also apologized afterward.

Ultimately, it’s good news for the listeners.

The segment between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet is one of the most listened to at the station, and it would have been unfortunate to see the connection break because of what happened yesterday.What I find interesting in all of this is that Mathias was there for his segment, and it flowed really well.

There was a nice, interesting discussion between the host and the journalist, and it remained respectful. That’s great!

In the end, things got quite intense between two passionate guys yesterday, and that’s part of the job.

They aren’t always able to agree on the same point, but that story is now behind them, and that’s what matters.

Extending the Conversation

It certainly makes for less drama.This morning, my colleague Maxime Truman published an article in which we learn that they made a decision regarding the future of their segment.

And by the end of the day, that decision is positive for the station’s listeners.