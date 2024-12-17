Mathias Brunet and Martin Lemay have made a decision regarding the future of their segment.

Did you have a bad day yesterday?Just remember that Mathias Brunet and Martin Lemay understand you

While the two men debated the presence – or absence – of veterans in the endless rebuilding of the Buffalo Sabres, Martin asked Mathias to stop talking nonsense…

And Mathias left the studio before the end of his segment. And Martin’s famous finger went viral on social media…

Good part of the altercation between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet on BPM Sports. pic.twitter.com/lhRrv9uwpy — Juicer Mc Gooser (@LEGEE17) December 16, 2024

Since Mathias is a weekly commentator on the return show of BPM Sports, many people were wondering if Mathias would be back on air today (Tuesday) for his segment.Well, according to several people involved in the situation,

In short, we should expect to see Martin and Mathias – two people I appreciate, by the way – continue working together.

That’s great, because it’s one of the best segments of the return show. Removing it would have had consequences since listeners enjoy those 15, 20 daily minutes (which are sponsored, let’s remember).

In short, two colleagues who have had their share of disputes argued on air, clarified their issues, and they should continue their collaboration soon. Hoping that the chemistry is still there after all this…

I think we will be more numerous than usual to listen to watch the return show today. And that’s good for the ratings (even though it was in no way staged).